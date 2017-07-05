AdvantaClean Systems Announces Appointment of New President

AdvantaClean, America’s fastest-growing Light Environmental Services™ franchise system, announces the promotion of Matt Phillips as President, effective July 3, 2017. Phillips will retain his position as the company’s Chief Marketing Officer while assuming his new role as President. He will now be overseeing marketing, operations and training, franchise development and the company’s innovative call center and platform.

“I am humbled and honored to accept this promotion as AdvantaClean’s new president,” says Phillips. “I will continue to adopt bold, technological advances and grow the company domestically and internationally to expand our footprint as the leader in indoor air quality and moisture control services. My job is so exciting because we’re growing thanks to a great leadership team and our network of hardworking and passionate franchisees who bring best-in-class service to our customers every day. I will continue to uphold our CORE Values and will continue to recruit and motivate our great employees that drive the culture of the AdvantaClean Nation.“

Phillips joined AdvantaClean in 2016 as Chief Strategy and Marketing Officer. In this position, he created a marketing and technology stack that is very innovative for the franchising industry. As the CSMO, Matt rolled out new websites and marketing initiatives, hired a more robust marketing team to help implement the plan and help franchisees grow their businesses. Matt also got AdvantaClean national exposure when the company was featured on CBS’s hit TV series “Undercover Boss.” Phillips will continue to lead the aggressive expansion of the company which has grown from a three-state operation to 33 states with more than 233 franchises.

AdvantaClean CEO and founder, Jeff Dudan, credits Phillips with bringing the company a fresh outlook and by having a deep knowledge of the home improvement and franchise industries.

“We are fortunate to have such an accomplished and experienced industry veteran,” says Dudan. “Matt is the leader we’ve been looking for to take our company to the next level by introducing operational efficiencies, new marketing initiatives and technologies while meeting the demands of an ever-changing business.”

Phillips came to AdvantaClean following a successful 20-year career in the home improvement industry, and 14 years in the franchise industry both as a franchisor and a franchisee, serving as founder and CEO of The Painting Pros, president of Carolina Home Services and Brand President and COO of Five Star Painting, a Dwyer Group company.

A 1997 graduate of Liberty University, with a degree in business administration, Phillips is also an Army veteran and a former combat medic.

He received his Certified Franchise Executive (CFE) designation in 2015 and currently serves on the board of VetFran as the marketing and communications chair. VetFran is a charitable organization of the International Franchise Association offering education and support to veterans interested in franchise ownership. Matt also serves on the 2017 IFA Convention Committee and is a regular speaker and panelist at the IFA and franchising events.

Phillips lives in the Denver, N.C. area with his wife of 15 years, and three children.

More About AdvantaClean

Founded in 1994 as a contracting business handling cleanup and repairs in South Florida, AdvantaClean, now headquartered in Huntersville, N.C., is the leading national franchised provider of Light Environmental Services ™ in the country. The company currently ranks 85th on Entrepreneur Magazine’s fastest-growing-franchises list, and is among Franchise Business Review’s Top 50 in franchisee-satisfaction ratings. In 2013–14, USA Today and the International Franchise Association recognized AdvantaClean as a Top Franchise for Military Veterans. Today, more than 230 AdvantaClean franchised territories operate in 33 states.