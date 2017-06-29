Julie & Tony Bombacino, Co-Founders of Real Food Blends with Their New and Improved Beef Meal We think the new and improved version of our beef meal now strikes the perfect balance in terms of consistency and nutritional profile. - Tony Bombacino, Co-Founder, Real Food Blends

Real Food Blends, makers of 100% real food meals for people with feeding tubes, and the company that started a real food revolution in the medical community, today announced the launch of the new and improved version of their Beef, Potatoes & Peas meal; now with spinach instead of peas.

“When it comes to developing and improving our meals, we’re constantly balancing nutrition, ease of use and cost,” said Julie Bombacino, Co-Founder and CEO of Real Food Blends. “We choose ingredients to get the maximum amount of nutrients and nutritional variety while still creating a meal that is easy for everyone to use, whether their bolus feeding with a syringe, using a feeding pump and/or a gravity bag. Although our meals are thicker by design so they sit in the stomach more like a meal, the customer feedback we received since launching our original Beef, Potatoes & Peas meal was that the consistency was just a little too thick for their liking. After months of R&D, we found we were able to greatly improve the consistency while still maintaining the desired nutrient profile with one simple ingredient change and we couldn’t be happier.”

Beyond the spinach for peas swap, the rest of the ingredients in the new and improved Beef, Potatoes & Spinach meal are the same as the original -- grass-fed beef, potatoes, grapeseed oil, and pineapple juice. According to one Mayo Clinic study, grass-fed beef is known to be lower in fat, higher in omega-3 fatty acids, and higher in antioxidant vitamins compared to conventional beef. In addition to the ingredient change, the calories are slightly higher with the new formulation, with 330 calories per pouch.

“We’ve made our meals thicker than traditional formulas on purpose and the consistency varies based on the ingredients in a given meal, said Tony Bombacino, Co-Founder and CMO, Real Food Blends. “We think the new and improved version of our beef meal now strikes the perfect balance in terms of consistency and nutritional profile and we sincerely appreciate all the feedback we received from our customers that helped us evolve to this point."

The new and improved Beef, Potatoes & Spinach meal is available right now nationwide through the company’s large network of DMEs, medical supply and home infusion companies or direct via RealFoodBlends.com.

ABOUT REAL FOOD BLENDS

Real Food Blends makes 100% real food meals for people with feeding tubes. Born from Julie & Tony Bombacino’s love for their own tube-fed son and a belief that we all deserve real food and nutritional variety, the meals are free of corn syrup and preservatives, are shelf-stable and covered by many insurance plans. With well over 1 million meals sold, they are available nationwide through DMEs, medical supply and home infusion companies or direct via RealFoodBlends.com and Amazon.com.