A remodeled guest suite leased by Indiana Limestone Company at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway features striking uses of the company’s premier architectural stone. In the suite, stone native to the state has been used to create a lasting design impression.

The fabled Speedway, one of the world’s foremost racing venues, is a National Historic Landmark and the scene of unparalleled auto racing competition since the early 20th century. It remains the home of top contemporary racing events, including its signature annual classic, the Indianapolis 500.

Indiana Limestone Company shares with the Speedway a proud, decades-long heritage of world-class achievement in the Hoosier state.

A feature wall in the suite spotlights the company’s new Mavise stone tile. This limestone is a rare product of the firm’s Victor quarry. A beautiful natural stone formed more than 300 million years ago during the Mississippian Period, Mavise stone is a high-density product with unique colorization.

A second wall is graced by the company’s prized Berkshire limestone veneer. This split-faced, full color blend natural stone can be used for walkways or interior or exterior walls and fireplaces.

Model race cars crafted of limestone by artisans at Half Moon Limestone Products, Inc., Bedford, Ind., decorate the suite. Also displayed are Indiana-themed posters and images of world-class structures built with the company’s stone, including Rockefeller Center and 15 Central Park West in New York and the Washington Convention Center.

Indiana Limestone has entertained customers at its suite during all major races, including the Indianapolis 500, Crown Royal 400 at the Brickyard, Red Bull Indianapolis Grand Prix, and Brickyard Vintage Racing Invitational. In addition, it brings its own personnel to the Speedway for meetings, and welcomes property owners, architects, and other major representatives of the design and construction industry.

The 21’ x 49’ luxury suite can accommodate up to 80 guests. Structural analysis and consultation with the Speedway’s structural engineer were carried out to ensure that the suite could handle the added weight of the decorative stone.

“We’re very proud of the partnership between Indiana Limestone and the Speedway,” said Tom Quigley, Indiana Limestone Company CEO. “This is a tie between two iconic Indiana brands whose history dates back more than 100 years. Anyone who’s visited this historic place knows how exciting it is, and we’re thrilled to be part of it.”

About Indiana Limestone Company

Indiana Limestone Company is unmatched as the premier supplier of Indiana Limestone in a range of beautiful and lasting building products. Founded in 1926 (with predecessor firms that had been quarrying limestone since the mid-1800s), ILCO today remains the provider of choice for this internationally renowned natural stone. Throughout an illustrious history in which its stone has made such iconic structures as the Empire State Building, National Cathedral, and the Pentagon, ILCO has reliably provided the highest quality products and services carefully tailored to the needs of the market with an environmental, natural focus.