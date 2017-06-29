The Garden Group Announces New Service Lines for Mars Services

The Garden Group "Pest Control, Plumbing, Electrical and HVAC are great complements to Mars’ existing service options, and we look forward to helping him achieve success.” - Josh Terry, President, The Garden Group

The Garden Group announced today that Mars Services a member of The Garden Group network of companies, has expanded its service lines to include HVAC, Plumbing, Electrical and Pest Control.

Mars Services has partnered with Monty Lamb, a 30-year veteran of the plumbing, electrical and HVAC industries. Mr. Lamb will serve as President of Mars HVAC, Plumbing and Electrical, LLC. Of the selection of Monty to lead these business lines, The Garden Group’s President Joshua Terry said, “Monty’s extensive experience in three licensed trades, work ethic and integrity made it an easy decision to partner with him. Plumbing, electrical and HVAC are great complements to Mars’ existing service options, and we look forward to helping him achieve success.”

Mars Services has also partnered with Paul Nunn, a 17-year veteran of the pest control industry. Mr. Nunn will serve as President of Mars Pest Control, LLC. Joshua Terry, President of The Garden Group stated, “Paul’s experience in the pest control industry, integrity and focus on customer relationships make him a great partner for Mars Services. We’re excited to have him on board and help support Mars Services’ customers with a new service option.”

HVAC, Plumbing, Electrical and Pest Control adds to Mars’ growing list of service offerings, which include carpet cleaning, countertop resurfacing, housekeeping, painting, carpet repairs, 24 hour water restoration, tile and grout cleaning, odor control, upholstery cleaning, dryer vent and AC duct cleaning, trauma scene clean-up and tub resurfacing to customers in the multifamily, residential and commercial markets.

About Josh Terry: Josh Terry is the President of The Garden Group, a family-owned diversified holding company based in Dallas, Texas. In 2011, Mr. Terry co-founded Acis Capital Management, LP, a fixed income asset manager which, from 2011 until his departure in 2016, he helped grow to $3.7 billion in assets under management. At Acis, Mr. Terry served as Portfolio Manager for all funds under management, including a two-time award-winning hedge fund. Mr. Terry was also previously Partner and Head of Trading and Structured Products at Highland Capital Management, where he served as a member of the Investment Committee and managed fixed income portfolios totaling over $10 billion in assets. He started his career at Stephens Inc. as an analyst in the investment banking division. Mr. Terry has over ten years of experience investing in a wide range of asset classes, including bank loans, high yield bonds, structured products, distressed investments, real estate, equities and derivatives. Mr. Terry currently serves on the Board of Governors and Finance Committee of Uplift Education and on the Board of Directors of Friends of the Katy Trail. Mr. Terry received a BBA in Finance and Economics, summa cum laude, from Baylor University. He has earned the right to use the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.

About Mars Services: Mars Services is a market-leading service provider to customers in the multifamily, residential and commercial markets in Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex. Mars Services aims to be its customers’ first call for carpet cleaning, HVAC, plumbing, electrical, countertop resurfacing, housekeeping, painting, carpet repair, 24-hour water restoration, tile and grout cleaning, odor control, upholstery cleaning, dryer vent and AC duct cleaning, trauma scene clean-up, tub resurfacing and pest control services. Mars is a member of The Garden Group network of companies.

About The Garden Group: The Garden Group is a family-owned diversified holding company in Dallas, Texas that aims to give aspiring entrepreneurs a competitive edge through access to capital, advice, administrative services and other operational support.