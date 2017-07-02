KSO's family friendly Concerts in Devou Park A partiotic song is an emotion — Irving Berlin

This week the Kentucky Symphony Orchestra flies the colors to open its 23rd Summer series in Devou Park, along with performances across the region with “Let Freedom Sing.” The program considers the cost of freedom through a musical retrospective of America’s military conflicts. The concert will pay tribute to those who have and continue to answer the call to defend America’s freedom.

The KSO's Independence week tribute will be played in multiple locations — Tuesday, July 4 at 8:00 p.m. at Tower Park, Ft. Thomas, KY in conjunction with the City of Ft. Thomas's sesquicentennial celebration complete with fireworks; Friday, July 7 at 7:30 p.m. at Cottell Park, Deerfield Township, OH and Saturday, July 8 at 7:30 p.m. in Devou Park, Covington, KY. Admission is free for all three shows.

The composer of "God Bless America", Irving Berlin, stated succinctly —"A patriotic song is an emotion." The first half of the program chronologically weaves an eclectic group of inspired tunes associated with wars and military engagements, ranging from the Revolutionary War through the 1999 Mogadishu, Somalia event, captured in the film Black Hawk Down. The “Story of the Star Spangled Banner” recounts how our national anthem came to be, followed by a blend of unique, fun and moving works, including traditional patriotic favorites.

Local Bob Braun show veterans Rob Reider and Nancy James join the KSO for a patriotic pastiche including “The Battle of New Orleans, “ The Ballad of the Green Berets” “Over There” and “You Can’t Blame Your Uncle Sammy” and a stirring rendition of “We Remember” with bagpipes and orchestra. The Campbell County Sheriffs Department will provide the color guard on July 4. The Cincinnati Vietnam Veterans of America, Chapter 10 will provide the color guard on July 7 & 8.

On Saturday July 8, the Kentucky Symphony Orchestra welcomes new sponsor Thomas More College which is hosting an alumni event at the concert. TMC joins Toyota Motor Engineering and Manufacturing North America, and Schneller Plumbing, Heating and Air to support this program.

The Kentucky Symphony Orchestra presents its 2017 Summer Series at the Devou Park Concert Bowl— Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. — July 8, August 5 & September 2. Concessions are available on-site. Bring blankets or lawn chairs. Though admission is free a contribution of $5 per person is suggested. The T.A.N.K. Shuttle from Covington Catholic to the band shell runs from 6:00 -7:30 p.m. and returning after the concert for $1 each way. Free parking in the park (though limited). Additional information can be found by visiting kyso.org or calling (859) 431-6216.

About the KSO:

For 25 years, the Kentucky Symphony Orchestra has taken the “phony” out of symphony through live, thematic concerts that culturally enrich, educate and entertain the residents of Northern Kentucky and Greater Cincinnati. The KSO performs throughout Northern Kentucky performing three series of concerts each year. For more information visit http://www.kyso.org