Newly Opened TRP Chicago Store Relocates to Western Boulevard

TRP Chicago “Our customers love the fact that we're in their backyard,” says Carlos Solis, TRP Chicago Store Manager. “They're especially excited that we're willing to tailor our inventory to their needs.”

TRP Chicago is the latest store to join JX Enterprises’ growing network, and this spring, relocated closer to their Chicago-based customers. The store supplies aftermarket medium- and heavy-duty truck parts for all makes and models of trucks, trailers, and buses.

“Because of the dense truck population in Chicago, there was a need for additional outlets to support our customers’ parts needs,” says Heath Littrel, JX Enterprises Parts Director.

TRP Chicago, located on Western Boulevard in Chicago, is designed and strategically located to bring all-makes products and technical expertise closer to the local transportation industry.

Solis, originally hired at JX in 2007, left the company for another opportunity in 2014, only to return to JX in 2016 after being presented with the opportunity to manage the company’s first TRP store.

“JX has always been a forward thinking company,” says Solis. “When the TRP opportunity came up, I knew I wanted to be a part of this new venture with them.”

TRP Chicago is the first of its kind for JX. As the company’s first aftermarket parts retail location, the store branches away from the traditional OEM brands that other JX parts retail locations carry.

“The TRP product line has the same level of quality as the other OEM parts we sell,” says Littrel. “They are made to the same specifications as the parts that were originally put on the trucks when they were built, plus they carry the same nationwide warranty as all other PACCAR parts.”

TRP is the private-label brand of PACCAR Parts and has their full product support. They have a wide range of high quality parts produced by world-class suppliers.

JX Enterprises’ parts division is known for their industry-leading delivery service, comprehensive parts sourcing, and dependable support capabilities. Customers can expect that same attention to detail and customer-focused mentality at TRP Chicago.

“Whether on highway or short haul, city bus or school bus, garbage truck or straight truck, we strive to be able to supply any parts our customers need,” says Littrel. The store is also set up to supply parts to any size repair shop or maintenance facility.

TRP Chicago is located at 4039 S. Western Boulevard and is open 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. Same-day delivery is available for part orders placed before 2 p.m. in the Greater Chicagoland area. For more information on TRP Chicago, visit TRPChicago.com or call 773-377-7300.

About JX

JX Enterprises is a family-owned, locally-operated group of more than 20 full-service truck dealerships and support services throughout the Midwest. JX Peterbilt, JX Truck Center, JX Financial, JX Leasing, JX Hino - Chicago, TRP Chicago, and Alltrux Capital are all subsidiaries. The company takes pride in its ability to support customers by providing transportation solutions to fit their long- and short-term goals. Founded in 1970, JX Enterprises is headquartered in Hartland, Wisconsin. Visit JXE.com to learn more.

About TRP

TRP was founded in 1994 with a select line of trailer-related parts sold exclusively by DAF truck dealers in Europe. Now it is a global brand that brings together suppliers from around the world and offers expert service and technical support to customers.

TRP offers an industry-leading warranty and a promise of performance that includes a wide selection of quality replacement parts for all makes of trucks, trailers and buses. The brand is supported through a nationwide network of 650 parts and service locations, providing an aftermarket for all makes of commercial truck equipment that meets expectations for quality, dependability and value. Regardless of the age, make or application of the vehicle, TRP is the all-makes leader.