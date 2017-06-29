Rigaku SmartLab Intelligent X-ray diffraction system

The June editions of The Bridge, the materials science newsletter from Rigaku Corporation, and the Crystallography Times single crystal X-ray diffraction newsletter, are now available to view on the company’s global website.

The Bridge is the materials analysis newsletter from Rigaku, featuring news and analysis methods covering the latest developments in X-ray based materials science. This month's issue contains a Rigaku Journal article describing the principles and applications of multi-layer mirror optics for X-ray diffraction (XRD) measurements as used in the Rigaku SmartLab X-ray diffraction system.

Additional articles, application notes and scientific papers regarding X-ray diffraction, wavelength dispersive X-ray fluorescence (WDXRF), energy dispersive X-ray fluorescence (EDXRF) and Raman spectrometry are also offered, including an application note for XRD users describing quantitative analysis of a non-crystalline (amorphous) phase.

Crystallography Times is a monthly electronic newsletter presented by Rigaku Oxford Diffraction that concentrates on single crystal X-ray diffraction.

The current issue features a comprehensive collection of the latest developments in life sciences from across the globe and highlights the newest research findings and developments. Numerous links to recent crystallographic papers are also provided.

The Product Spotlight in the current issue features Rigaku ChrisAlisPro, the user-inspired data collection and data processing software from Rigaku Oxford Diffraction, designed for small molecule and protein crystallography.

The book review for June 2017 features Not a Scientist - How Politicians Mistake, Misrepresent, and Utterly Mangle Science by Dave Levitan. The book is a revealing examination of the political tricks that subvert scientific progress.

