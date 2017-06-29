Fareportal Makes Top Ten on 2017 Travel Weekly Power List

Fareportal Logo

Fareportal, the travel technology company powering CheapOair and OneTravel, recently claimed the 10th spot on Travel Weekly’s annual ranking of travel companies with sales greater than $100 million. This recognition from one of the top trade publications in the travel industry further solidifies Fareportal as one of the leaders in the online travel agency space.

“It is a great honor to be named to the Travel Weekly Power List for the ninth year in a row,” said Sam S. Jain, Founder and CEO of Fareportal. “Through continuous innovation and unmatched customer care, we are able to continue on our mission to become the world’s best flight booking and customer experience company with a human touch.”

The 2017 Power List recognizes Fareportal’s achievements over the past year, including its 2016 sales of over $4 billion. In 2016, Fareportal saw many great achievements, particularly with significant development of the mobile app capabilities. Some notable additions include the integration of Apple Pay and Android Pay, personalized push notifications for upcoming trips, integration with Apple Watch for a quick glance at trips, and the convenience of selecting seats right from the app.

Looking ahead to 2018, Fareportal is continuing to grow its arsenal of products in order provide an exceptional booking experience across all devices including phone, desktop and mobile.

About Fareportal

Fareportal is a travel technology company powering a next generation travel concierge service. Utilizing its innovative technology and company owned and operated global contact centers, Fareportal has built strong industry partnerships providing customers access to over 450 airlines, 1 million hotels, and hundreds of car rental companies around the globe. With a portfolio of consumer travel brands including CheapOair and OneTravel, Fareportal enables consumers to book online, on mobile apps for iOS and Android, by phone, or live chat. Fareportal provides its airline partners with access to a broad customer base that books high-yielding international travel and add-on ancillaries.