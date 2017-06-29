Hot Vendors Part II includes AI Chatbots and Digital Transaction Management. Our Hot Vendors in AI Chatbots are making it easier for enterprises to provide more engaging systems for their customers and employees.

Aragon Research, a technology focused research and advisory firm committed to providing thought leading strategic research and trusted advisory services, published its Hot Vendor reports in AI Chatbots and Digital Transaction Management (DTM) today. The two reports comprise the start of Part II of the firm's 2017 Hot Vendor series.

The first report, Hot Vendors in AI Chatbots, identifies four vendors who showcase the potential for AI technologies to transform the relationship between an enterprise and its customers. AI Chatbots use natural language processing and machine learning technologies to offer more natural, interactive communication interfaces between humans and machines. The report emphasizes that for many applications, AI Chatbots ultimately define the customer or user experience (CX/UX), so their significance as a proxy for the enterprise itself cannot be overstated.

“The current generation of AI Chatbots leverages significant advances in natural language understanding (NLU) to provide meaningful, personalized responses that reflect the context of the interaction or conversation. Our Hot Vendors in AI Chatbots are making it easier for enterprises to provide more engaging systems for their customers and employees,” said Adrian Bowles, VP Research and Lead Analyst for AI at Aragon Research.

The second report for Part II, Hot Vendors in Digital Transaction Management (DTM), profiles four vendors who are automating paper transactions and helping businesses take the first step toward becoming fully digital. The report goes on to say that because business automation is now being understood at a broader level, automating the entire content life cycle, not just the last step in the process, is where the DTM market is headed.

“The DTM market continues to grow and today, enterprises are looking to fully automate their content processes as a key step in digital transformation. Our Hot Vendors in DTM are just some of the providers who are making an impact in this market,” commented Jim Lundy, CEO of Aragon Research and Lead Analyst for DTM.

Although the Hot Vendor reports provide extensive analysis and insight, they are not intended to be a complete list of vendors in the AI Chatbots and DTM markets. Rather, these reports highlight vendors with interesting, cutting-edge products, services, or technologies. For the full analysis, read Part II of Aragon Research’s Hot Vendors for 2017.

About Aragon Research

Aragon Research is the newest technology research and advisory firm. Aragon delivers high impact, interactive research, consulting, and advisory services to provide enterprises the insight they need to help them make better technology and strategy decisions. Aragon Research serves business and IT leaders and has a proven team of veteran analysts. For more information, visit https://www.aragonresearch.com.