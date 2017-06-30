"We're learning from each other and keeping the focus where it belongs, on the person we are serving."

Sherpa and Medtelligent, two leading technology solution providers in the senior living industry, are announcing a software integration that streamlines communication and helps medical staff provide older adults with more personalized health care.

Sherpa, the only Customer Relationship Management (CRM) tool in senior housing built by industry owners and operators, promotes a unique discovery process that empowers leasing counselors to record each prospect's life story. The Sherpa-ALIS connection gives nurses and caregivers unprecedented access to a person’s history and background, allowing staff to understand the person behind the resident and form richer relationships with the older adults they serve.

The ALIS-Sherpa integration seamlessly connects a senior living community's sales and clinical operations teams during the resident application process, reducing the time employees spend on data entry and the chances of duplicate or incorrect entries. As a result, clinical staff can spend more time getting to know residents and less time filling out paperwork.

"We know from experience that older adults aren't as likely to reveal deeply personal medical information, such as memory issues, unless they feel comfortable with their caregivers," says Trisha Cole, Chief Operations Officer at Medtelligent. "When caregivers read about a resident's life story and legacy in Sherpa, they gain valuable insight into details that help them connect on a personal level and provide tailored care. Older adults respond in kind, reporting a deeper bond with caregivers and improved health outcomes.”

The Sherpa-ALIS integration creates transparent collaboration between departments, resulting in improved processes, enhanced resident care, and a reduction in employee turnover in senior living communities. Sherpa and Medtelligent see the partnership as a way to bring greater value to mutual clients.

Above all, says Sherpa CEO David Smith, “We're learning from each other and keeping the focus where it belongs, on the person we are serving.”

The Sherpa-ALIS integration is live and active in 20+ communities serving more than 2,000 residents.

For more information about Sherpa, call 314-432-1234. For more information about Medtelligent, call 1-888-404-ALIS (2547) or email sales(at)medtelligent.com.

About Medtelligent

Medtelligent brings you ALIS (“Assisted Living Intelligent Solutions”), an easy to use, comprehensive clinical software designed to solve real word problems in assisted living communities. Find client reviews of ALIS here: bit.ly/ALISreviews. For more information on ALIS, visit us at http://www.medtelligent.com.

About Sherpa

Founded in June 2014 by David Smith and Alexandra Fisher, Sherpa is a proprietary customer relationship management (CRM) software platform. Based in St. Louis, Mo., Sherpa puts prospects first by marrying empathy with technology to drive improved results. Find us on LinkedIn, Facebook or keep up with recent happenings on our blog.