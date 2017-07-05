Talent Rover Names Kabe VanderBaan VP of Technology

Talent Rover, the comprehensive software platform that modernizes the staffing and recruitment industry, today named Kabe VanderBaan Vice President of Technology. Over the past sixteen years, Kabe emerged as a leader in cloud product development, managing teams at ARRIS, Motorola, and Layer3 TV Inc. As Talent Rover’s first VP of Technology, he will drive all aspects of engineering and product development.

Kabe joins Talent Rover from Layer3 TV where he led the engineering teams responsible for the company’s cloud-based cable service. As Senior Director of Engineering, Kabe instituted Agile and DevOps practices that sped up release cycles and improved reliability for viewers. Before Layer3 TV, he directed engineering in Motorola’s Home Division, which ARRIS acquired in 2013 from Google. Kabe’s teams developed new products and business models around emerging cloud technologies.

“Kabe has extensive experience enhancing and scaling SaaS products, which is exactly what Talent Rover needs,” said Brandon Metcalf, President and Founder of Talent Rover. “With his strong technical background and strategic approach to cloud services, Kabe will be instrumental in updating our engineering processes for sustained growth and quality experiences. His background in B2C technology is invaluable given our mission to provide the most user-friendly, easy-to-learn software in the recruitment space.”

“I’m excited to help Talent Rover scale its technology operations in a way that furthers the company’s traction in the recruitment world,” said Kabe. “Talent Rover’s success is a testament to the founders’ understanding of the recruitment business and the unique needs of people who work in it. I hope to build upon everything that makes Talent Rover a game-changer for recruiters.”

Kabe earned his B.S. in Computer Science from Michigan State University. He lives in the Chicago area with his wife and three kids.

