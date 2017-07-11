“The Customer Love Summit is an action-packed day for leaders in mobile customer experience who care about voice of the customer and want to learn how to leverage customer insights throughout the organization," said Robi Ganguly, CEO of Apptentive.

Apptentive, the Mobile Customer Experience platform for the world’s leading brands, announced its inaugural Customer Love Summit that will take place on July 19, 2017 in Seattle, Washington. The Customer Love Summit will bring together mobile product managers, mobile marketers, and customer experience leaders for a day of discussion and networking about how to bring customer-centricity to life through mobile.

From keynote presentations to panels, attendees will gain tactical lessons about how to leverage mobile customer insights throughout the organization, how to create customer-centric cultures, how to use mobile to disrupt the status quo and transform the customer experience, and more. Attendees will also get the opportunity to learn from their peers during a peer-matchmaking session, where they’ll be matched with attendees who have similar roles to discuss tricks-of-the-trade, ideas to experiment with, what’s working, and what’s not.

“The Customer Love Summit is an action-packed day for leaders in mobile customer experience who care about voice of the customer and want to learn how the best of the best leverage customer insights throughout their organization. Not only will attendees bring back tactical lessons from experts to their team, they’ll leave with a new community of their peers,” said Robi Ganguly, Co-founder and CEO of Apptentive. “We’re excited to have such an incredible lineup of speakers who are willing to share their expertise and we’re looking forward to inspiring customer love in the mobile community.”

Registration is currently open. Learn more at: https://customerlovesummit.splashthat.com/.

This year’s list of speakers features prominent mobile industry experts, including:



Robi Ganguly, Co-founder and CEO of Apptentive

Tony Zito, Vice President of Digital Product at Disney

Vasantha Kostojohn, Senior Director of Product Management at Allrecipes.com

Brooks Goldade, Vice President of Digital Experience and Innovation at Buffalo Wild Wings

Terri Monroe-Gordillo, Director of Quality & Brand Experience at G6 Hospitality

Ryan Bruels, Director of Engineering at Starbucks

Sophia Huang, Senior Product Manager at Gilt.com

Emily Carrion, Head of Marketing at Apptentive

Andrew Wang, Senior Manager of Product Management at The Gap

James Meeks, Head of Product, Mobile Apps at JCPenney

Sara Buzak, Senior Product Marketing Manager at Zillow

Francis Brown, Product Development Manager at Alaska Airlines

Darren Austin, Partner Director of Product Management at Microsoft OneNote

Josh Lipe, Head of Mobile Product Developement, Smartsheet

Dina Chaiffetz, Director of Product Strategy at Prolific Interactive

Nikisha Reyes-Grange, Principal Strategist at akaNRG

Ashley Sefferman, Head of Content at Apptentive

Mike Vance, Senior Director of Product Management at RealNetworks

Erika Englesby, Senior Product Manager at Providence Health & Services

Laura Poatsy, Mobile Experience Supervisor at Lilly Pulitzer

Courtney Steffy, Business Analyst at Concur

About Apptentive

Apptentive's Mobile Customer Experience software empowers companies to build brands customers love by understanding their behavior and expectations. The product gives brands the opportunity to listen to, engage with, and retain their customers through intelligently timed surveys, messages, and prompts. Integrated into thousands of mobile apps, Apptentive helps companies proactively engage customer segments, track customer sentiment, boost app ratings, drive downloads, and earn loyalty. The company powers millions of customer interactions every month for companies including Buffalo Wild Wings, eBay, Intercontinental Hotels Group, Philips, Saks Fifth Avenue, and Viacom.