Enhanced Retail Solutions Celebrates Fifteen Years of Service

Enhanced Retail Solutions (ERS), a top provider of solutions to suppliers of the retail industry for use in analyzing product sales and trends announces its fifteenth-year anniversary.

As a buyer at JCPenney, Jim Lewis learned of his vendors' struggle sharing the responsibility of managing the business at their retail partners and on July 1, 2002 Jim started a consulting business to help such vendors.

Very quickly he realized he needed software to automate the study of hundreds of sku's across thousands of doors of the national chains. Originally commissioned as internally used software, Jim quickly learned of client interest in the software as well. This lead to the commercialization of that software.

ERS grew from a one-man shop to more than 20 people in New York City, Dallas, Ireland, and India.

“I believe one of the keys to our success is the blending of smart people with smart systems. People that are naturally curious and want to solve problems.” - Jim Lewis, Founder and CEO of Enhanced Retail Solutions LLC

Enhanced Retail Solutions is a New York based software and consulting firm specializing in retail analysis for the manufacturer. ERS' state of the art software tools and consulting deliver critical data quickly, easily and cost effectively, adding over one hundred million dollars to their clients' bottom line. ERS' broad customer base includes industry leaders in the Apparel, Footwear, Home Textile, Toy, Home Décor, Home Improvement, Electronics, Consumer Products, Housewares and Food Industries.

