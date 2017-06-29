Our team are experts at protecting our client’s data and we are thrilled with the performance and reliability of the backup, disaster recovery and high-availability technology that Datto uses to protect our clients from ransomware and other threats.

Verteks Consulting, a leading provider of business data backup, disaster recovery and high availability solutions, today announced the company took home the Pioneer Of The Year award at the fifth annual DattoCon, Datto’s annual partner conference. DattoCon has quickly grown to become one of the largest events in North America for Managed Service Providers (MSPs) and the Golden Datto awards are presented each year to the best of the best among Datto’s partner community. This year the awards were given across eight categories recognizing a range of talented, world-class MSPs.

“This year we’d like to recognize a partner that is blazing a new path for Datto, as we continue our rapid growth. In conjunction with utilizing Marketing Development Funds, as well as thinking outside the box to generate new business, it was hard to narrow this award down to just one. This year’s the winner is Verteks,” said Rob Rae, Vice President of Business Development at Datto. “Verteks, located in central Florida, didn’t have a successful, local technology trade show in their area, so they decided to create their own. With 200 attendees and over 15 vendors, their homegrown trade show was one of the best Partner events we’ve attended.”

“At Datto, our greatest source of pride is our exceptional partner community and each year at DattoCon a huge highlight for the company is rewarding our top partners with a Golden Datto award,” said Rob Rae, Vice President of Business Development at Datto. “Congratulations to Verteks Consulting for taking home the 2017 award in the Pioneer Of The Year category. We look forward to continuing our successful partnership.”

“We are grateful and excited to be recognized by a premier partner like Datto with this year’s ‘Pioneer Of The Year Award,” said Don Gulling, President, Verteks Consulting. “Our team has been thrilled with the performance and reliability of the backup, disaster recovery and high-availability technology that Datto uses to help protect our clients from ransomware, file deletion and server downtime. Our team has worked hard to become experts at protecting our client’s data, and we continue to spread the word about Datto’s technology. Our clients have embraced the solution allowing us to rapidly grow the number of networks we protect from a growing list of threats. We are grateful to be recognized for our efforts to educate our clients and the business community at-large about the benefits of a solution like Datto.”

About Verteks Consulting

Verteks Consulting provides leading-edge voice, video and data networks to business and government clients throughout the U.S. With a focus on Unified Communications and advanced networking solutions that improve efficiency, reduce costs, increase competitiveness, and improve customer service, Verteks helps its business and government clients confront the challenges of today’s dynamic marketplace. Verteks provides turnkey solutions that include project planning, installation, onsite training and 24×7 support services — including a leading-edge proactive support solution called “Total System Care.” For more information, visit http://www.verteks.com.

About Datto

Datto protects business data and provides secure connectivity for tens of thousands of the world's fastest growing companies. Datto's Total Data Protection solutions deliver uninterrupted access to business data on site, in transit and in the cloud. Thousands of IT service providers globally rely on Datto's combination of pioneering technology and dedicated services to ensure businesses are always on, no matter what. Datto is headquartered in Norwalk, Connecticut and has offices in Rochester, Boston, Portland, Toronto, London, Singapore and Sydney.