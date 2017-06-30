“We attract and retain the amazing employees who are capable of delivering a phenomenal experience for our clients by ensuring that their working experience at Wheelhouse is exceptional."

Wheelhouse Digital Marketing Group, a leading search & digital marketing agency, has been recognized by Seattle Business Magazine as one of the 100 Best Companies to Work For in Washington. Wheelhouse is one of only two agencies to earn the distinction this year.

This is the second of two best workplace awards that Wheelhouse received in as many months and the third within the past year for the fast-growing company. In May, Inc. Magazine named Wheelhouse DMG one of the Best Workplaces in the United States for 2017, an accolade that follows inclusion at #1,316 on the Inc. 5000 list of Fastest Growing Companies. Wheelhouse also was recognized as one of the 100 fastest growing companies in Washington state and 20 Best Places to work among midsize companies – both awarded by the Puget Sound Business Journal.

“We attract and retain clients by delivering an experience that sets us apart from others in our industry,” said Aaron Burnett, founder and president of Wheelhouse DMG, “We attract and retain the amazing employees who are capable of delivering a phenomenal experience for our clients by ensuring that their working experience at Wheelhouse also is exceptional. This is how we grow and thrive – by taking great care of those around us.”

“This honor further validates that we’re growing the business the right way,” added Wheelhouse VP of Marketing, Ryan Gibson. “I joined the Wheelhouse team earlier this year, attracted by the values and culture that Aaron and the leadership team have fostered. I’m excited to be part of the continued growth in both our client roster and employee team.”

Gibson went on to note that company continues to hire, with current employee count exceeding 30 – many more than when the application for this award was submitted just a few short months ago.

Wheelhouse is also joined on the 100 Best Companies list by their Seattle-based client Flexe, Inc. (http://www.Flexe.com)

About Wheelhouse DMG

Wheelhouse Digital Marketing Group is a performance-driven search and digital marketing agency known for delivering superior results through engaging partnerships. We work with start-ups, established and enterprise businesses to discover and make the most of opportunities across digital channels, including Local, Mobile, SEO, PPC, Digital Advertising, Analytics and Digital Strategy.

Wheelhouse is known by clients and employees for its values-based culture. An obsessive focus on helpfulness and generosity in all client engagements has delivered outstanding client performance and led to 300%-plus growth over the past three years. In addition to the 100 Best Companies to Work For, the company has also been named one of the 20 Best Workplaces in Washington State, one of the 100 Fastest Growing Companies in Washington State (PSBJ) and was nationally recognized in the Inc. Best Workplaces in the United States for 2017 and in the 2016 Inc. 5000 list of fastest growing companies in the United States (at #1,316).

To learn more about Wheelhouse DMG and our work, visit http://www.wheelhousedmg.com.

About Seattle Business

Seattle Business is an award-winning monthly magazine read by thousands of business executives. It delivers insight into the key people, enterprises and trends that drive business in the Pacific Northwest, providing perspective on the region’s ever-changing economic environment.