No Drill Magnetic Mounting Plate for 2017+ Ford F250-F550 Super Duty Aluminum Body Trucks These Ford F250-F550 mounting plates create a convenient way for operators to mount their spotlights without having to drill into their truck, making it perfect for use with their work or lease vehicles.

Larson Electronics LLC, a leading industrial lighting company, announced the release of a new no drill magnetic mounting plate (MMP-FSD-2017) to be added to its catalog of products this week. This magnetic mounting plate is specifically designed for mounting spotlights on Ford F250-F550 Super Duty aluminum body trucks and requires no drilling to install.

This new no drill magnetic mounting plate features an aluminum frame with a steel mounting plate surface. This magnetic spotlight mounting plate is specifically designed for 2017+ Ford F250-F550 Super Duty aluminum body trucks and offers operators a platform to deploy their magnetic mount lights of any type. Installation is achieved via the rear cab light and requires no drilling. A weatherproof seal and rubber guards on the bottom of this mounting plate add to its durability and help to protect the truck from incurring any damage from the plate itself. The mounting plate is powder coated and comes offered in either black, white or a grey finish and can support weight of up to 15 lbs. Applications for this mounting plate include, but are not limited to: Property management, security, search and rescue, farming operations, lease vehicles and any other application in which a roof mounted spotlight is needed.

"The last thing you want to do is put unnecessary holes in your nice truck," said Rob Bresnahan, CEO of Larson Electronics LLC."These Ford F250-F550 mounting plates create a convenient way for operators to mount their spotlights without having to drill into their truck, making it perfect for use with their work or lease vehicles."

About Larson Electronics LLC: Larson Electronics LLC is a manufacturer of industrial lighting equipment and accessories. The company offers an extensive catalog of industry-grade lighting and power distribution products for the following sectors: manufacturing, construction, food processing, oil and gas, military, marine and automobile. Customers can benefit from the company’s hands-on, customized approach to lighting solutions. Larson Electronics provides expedited service for quotes, customer support and shipments.

