Identifying a void in the cannabis marketplace around education and transparency, West Seattle recreational cannabis dispensary, Origins Cannabis (http://www.originscannabis.com), launched Origins Lifestyles Spectrum Menu (http://www.originscannabis.com/menu) to help guide cannabis consumers on what cannabis strains or products will best fit their lifestyle and meet their desired outcomes.

"I found cannabis while struggling with personal health issues. It was a game changer for me, and because of this I want to help others experience the same benefits,” said Andrew Cornwall, partner of Origins Cannabis. “I’m passionate about the complexity and uniqueness of the cannabis plant, and we designed the Origins Lifestyles to provide a transparent, helpful guide to allow new and old consumers to experience cannabis their way."

Cannabis Is More Than Just THC

Across the current retail cannabis landscape, most dispensaries and brands are focused on selling cannabis to consumers based on THC content (which is often inflated). However, THC is just one of the components in cannabis. There are more than 100 cannabinoids and terpenes in cannabis.

Of the 117 identified cannabinoids, THC is the only psychoactive cannabinoid found in cannabis, while numerous other cannabinoids provide greater health benefits. In fact, cannabinoids and terpenes in cannabis are known to work together synergistically, referred to as the “Entourage Effect.”

How Does Origins Lifestyles Help Cannabis Consumers?

To properly experience quality, cannabis consumers and patients need guidance on which strain or product will help them accomplish their desired results. Origins Cannabis’ proprietary Lifestyles Spectrum allows consumers to match their desired outcomes based on their personality type: Party Go'er, After Hours, Holistic, Social, Adventurous, and Self-Discovery.

Based on the consumer’s personality type, the Lifestyle Spectrum provides recommendations on which strains and products will best suit their needs. Origins Lifestyles are arranged by cannabinoid profile and terpene content, which helps experienced and new consumers identify and explore cannabis with their eyes and minds wide open.

To ensure the scientific integrity of recommendations, Origins Cannabis conducts rigorous sourcing standards, while performing additional independent testing on all the products they carry.

Learn more about Origins Cannabis by visiting http://www.originscannabis.com.

Try the Lifestyle Spectrum Menu for yourself by visiting http://www.originscannabis.com/menu/.