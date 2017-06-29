WHAT: Sponsored by MultiTech, the “IoT Prototype to Production LoRa® Workshops,” are co-sponsored by Arrow Electronics. Industry executives from MultiTech, Telit, Arrow and Explora will be on hand to share invaluable insight on the development of loT commercial solutions using precertified LoRaWAN™ hardware platforms and mbed.org to quickly create new “connected prototypes.”

Workshops guide programmers and tech professionals on how to crowdsource libraries for sensors and peripherals using a cloud based IDE. Users will learn to move data from edge sensor/processor to cloud platform as a service using cellular and LoRa MultiConnect® mDot™ and MultiConnect® xDot™ long range RF modules. Product Managers, Business Development Leaders and System Architects are welcome and will learn how to build successful business practices and how to avoid the critical pitfalls of loT development.

Attendees will have access to a MultiConnect mDot Dev Kit and xDot Micro Dev Kit.

What attendees will learn:



Rapid prototyping using a cloud-based compiler

LoRa module communication private and macro-networking

How to use an application enablement platform to collect and store

IoT data, obtain insights from it, and securely publish the data

Crowdsourcing libraries to add drivers from common sensors and peripherals

Best practices for “concept-to-commercial” development and launch of loT solutions

Who should attend:



Programmers who are familiar with C++ and want to make their devices ‘connected’

Business development managers focusing on IoT, looking to shorten time-to-market

Product managers and system architects looking to shorten time-to-development for products and services.

WHEN: Tuesday, July 11 and Thursday, July 13, 2017

WHERE:



Montreal - Tuesday, July 11

8:30 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. EDT

Location: Arrow Electronics Montréal, 1425 Trans-Canada Highway, Suite 140, Dorval, Quebec, H9P 2W9, Canada

Partner: Telit

Space is Limited: Register now for Montreal Workshop



Quebec City - Thursday, July 13

8:30 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. EDT

Location: Institut National d’Optique (INO), 2740 rue Einstein,

Québec, QC, G1P 4S4

Partner: Explora

Space is Limited: Register now for Quebec City Workshop

Attendees will need to bring their laptop to participate in the hands-on labs.

About Arrow

Arrow Electronics is a global provider of products, services and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. Arrow serves as a supply channel partner for more than 125,000 original equipment manufacturers, contract manufacturers and commercial customers through a global network of more than 465 locations serving over 90 countries. Learn more at http://www.fiveyearsout.com.

About Telit

Telit (AIM: TCM), is a global leader in Internet of Things (IoT) enablement. The company offers the industry’s broadest portfolio of integrated products and services for end-to-end IoT deployments – including cellular communication modules in all technologies, GNSS, Wi-Fi, short-to-long range wireless modules, IoT connectivity plans and IoT platform services. Through the IoT Portal, Telit makes IoT onboarding easy, reduces risk, time to market, complexity, and costs for asset tracking, remote monitoring and control, telematics, industrial automation and others, across many industries and vertical markets worldwide.

About Explora Technologies

Explora Technologies is a product design and development company specialized in portable and rugged electronic devices. Explora offers its services in electronic design, software development and industrial design. The company provides an industrial IoT platform to manage users, organizations structure, devices and data logging. Our goal is to help companies to add IoT functionalities to their products allowing providing a complete IoT solution ready to production. For further information, visit: http://www.explora-tech.com or contact them at 418-658-5556, info(at)explora-tech(dot)com.

About MultiTech

MultiTech designs, develops and manufactures communications equipment for the industrial internet of things – connecting physical assets to business processes to deliver enhanced value. Our commitment to quality and service excellence means you can count on MultiTech products and people to address your needs, while our history of innovation ensures you can stay ahead of the latest technology with a partner who will be there for the life of your solution. For more information, please visit http://www.multitech.com.

Contact: Jennifer Costello, for MultiTech, Phone: + 781-715-4870 - jennifer(at)mgresults(dot)com