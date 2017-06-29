NEWSCYCLE Solutions proudly announces that Columbia-Greene Media’s new website, HudsonValley360.com, is live on the ONSET digital content management platform.

Columbia-Green Media, headquartered in Hudson, NY, is owned by Johnson Newspapers based in Watertown, NY. ONSET is integrated with the group’s NEWSCYCLE Content system for management of all digital and print publishing channels. The ONSET platform is built upon the latest Drupal 8 technology deployed in the NEWSCYCLE Cloud hosting environment, powered by Amazon Web Services.

“Our website, fueled by NEWSCYCLE, is the go-to online destination for news and events in our market,” said Mark Vinciguerra, publisher of Columbia-Greene Media. "HudsonValley360.com is a clean, well-designed website using the latest technology. Video and photo galleries load faster and look great, crisper."

"Our goal is to expand our audience and offer more, detailed content in a variety of formats," Vinciguerra added. “We create stories in a different way now. We have over 200,000 unique visitors, consuming over 1.2 million pages per month. HudsonValley360.com will help us continue to grow, with more regionalized content from a network of media partnerships set up in advance of the launch. The site will truly be the ‘town square’ of the Mid Hudson Valley region of New York State."

Columbia-Greene Media properties use the specialized modules in ONSET to support the group’s digital revenue strategies. The ONSET system provides a fast and flexible platform to create and deliver multimedia content. ONSET also allows journalists to easily incorporate video, links and tagging as a part of the storytelling process. Customizable dashboards empower users with actionable data, such as A/B headline testing and analytics. ONSET provides a responsive templating system and includes modules, widgets and tools designed specifically for news media organizations.

"Another benefit of the NEWSCYCLE ONSET platform is we can give advertisers more options to take advantage of the new and unique ad opportunities we offer,” said Vinciguerra. “We are excited to build revenue and be on-track to meet goals."

NEWSCYCLE’s content and advertising management systems are in use enterprise-wide at Johnson Newspapers Corporation. Columbia-Greene Media’s flagship media property is the Register Star, in Hudson, NY. Additional properties include the Daily Mail and Windham Journal in Catskill, NY; the Chatham Courier in Chatham, NY; and The Ravena News-Herald in Ravena, NY.

