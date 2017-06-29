Charlie Robison appears at County Line in San Antonio

In 2001, Randy Goss—the famous GM and part owner of the County Line BBQ restaurants in San Antonio—was looking for a unique new way to give back to the San Antonio community. Like most of the County Line restaurants, the newest San Antonio location has a fabulous patio with great tree cover, so it is a great venue for enjoying County Line’s award-winning smoked BBQ while listening to live music.

Goss loved the idea of concerts that were no-cost to his customers—but with a purpose—so he came up with the idea of asking all attendees to bring food for the San Antonio Food Bank. Since the series started in 2001, the music series has raised over one million pounds (yes, one million pounds) of food for the hungry in San Antonio.

Goss is now deceased, but his legacy continues with this concert series, plus two others. County Line has taken that highly successful recipe (excuse the food pun) for a phenomenal music and community event, and created Live Music Series benefitting local food-related nonprofit agencies in another two of its four other locations: The State Line in El Paso, Texas and The County Line in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

For those unfamiliar with County Line and State Line—they are part of the same restaurant family, serving the same mouth-watering BBQ. The County Line was formed by some Texans who love Texas; love its heritage and historical buildings; love BBQ; and are committed to running a restaurant based on four principles: First: offer the highest quality smoked barbecue – ribs, brisket, sausage and chicken – with traditional sides of cole slaw, potato salad and beans. Second: provide these BBQ specialties in generous portions at reasonable prices. Next: offer friendly table service with linens and bar service. Finally: feature an authentic location that celebrates the heritage of Texas. In 1975 they put all these principles into effect at The County Line’s original location in an old speakeasy now known throughout Austin as The County Line on the Hill…and the rest, as they say, is history.

The “Ancira Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram 2017 Live Music Series at The County Line” that benefits the San Antonio Food Bank is back—for its 17th year— on Thursday nights. This very popular live music series runs from April 6 through August 28, 2017 at The County Line Bar-B-Q restaurant at 10101 IH-10 West in San Antonio. Since the series started in 2001, it has funded 774,679 meals from the $94,278.50 and 48,804 pounds of food donated to the Food Bank by County Line concert-goers. In 2015, the County Line was recognized by the San Antonio Food Bank for raising enough food to feed over 1 million people since the series start.

Here are the remaining performers for the 2017 County Line IH-10 series, as of June 26:



June 29 Shane Smith & The Saints

July 6 Whitney Rose

July 13 Slaid Cleaves

July 20 Zac Wilkerson

July 27 Adam Hood

Aug 3 TBD

Aug 10 Bri Bagwell

Aug 17 TBD

Aug 24 The Powell Brothers

The “Shamaley Ford Free Live Music Series at The State Line,” now in its 12th year, benefits the El Pasoans Fighting Hunger Food Bank and is held every Wednesday night from 8 - 10 p.m. from April 12 through August 23 at The State Line Bar-B-Q restaurant at 1222 Sunland Park Dr. in west El Paso. The 2016 music series alone collected 1,265 pounds of food and $3,837 in monetary donations for the Food Bank; in the life of the series it has raised more than 18,000 pounds of food.

Here are the remaining performers for the 2017 State Line series, as of June 20:



July 5 Brian Mars

July 12 Max Stalling

July 19 Valerie Ponzio

July 26 Whitney Rose

Aug 2 Joe Barron Band

Aug 9 Chuco Soul Project

Aug 16 Fungi Mungle

Aug 23 Bri Bagwell

The Free Music Series at The County Line in Albuquerque, New Mexico, on its 9th year, benefits Meals on Wheels of Albuquerque. Performances are held every Thursday night from 7 to 9 p.m. from My 18 until August 17 at The County Line Bar-B-Q restaurant at Tramway Blvd. The 2016 music series alone collected $1,000 and close to 1,000 lbs. of food.

Here are the remaining performances for the 2017 season:



June 29 Shane Henry & Maggie McClure

July 6 Kyle Martin

July 13 Michael Moxey & The Easy Sinners

July 20 Eillen and the Cross Country Band

July 27 Moonshine Blind

Aug 3 Roger Jameson and the Jaded Heart Band

Aug 10 Exit Zero

Aug 17 Lincoln County War

The County Line continually updates all music series line-ups on its website at http://www.countyline.com.