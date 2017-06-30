Steve Bingham joins the Tysons Corner office of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices PenFed Realty

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices PenFed Realty, one of the country’s fastest-growing real estate brokerages, today welcomes Steve Bingham to its Tysons Corner office. Bingham will specialize in working with homebuyers and sellers, with a particular focus on first-time homebuyers.

“Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices PenFed Realty is a brokerage that’s a cut above the rest,” Bingham said. “It’s a great fit for someone like me who values growth, professionalism, and great customer service. I’m looking forward to bringing my strengths to the table and growing the business even more.”

Earlier in his career, Bingham held management positions with telecommunications companies before making a career change as a real estate professional in 2010. Since then, he has received awards as a member of top performing teams, and as a top sales and leasing agent.

“Steve has an impressive track record of success and we can’t be more excited to have him join the team,” said Judy Rudat, senior vice president of the Virginia/DC metro region. “I’m looking forward to working with him in serving the needs of the area’s homebuyers and sellers.”

Bingham received his bachelor’s degree from James Madison University and currently resides Vienna, Va. He can be reached via phone at 703-389-1985 or email at Steve.Bingham(at)PenFedRealty(dot)com.

About the company

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices PenFed Realty (http://www.penfedrealty.com) is a full-service real estate company with an annual sales volume of $2.8 billion. The company has 1,800 agents and more than 50 offices, providing complete real estate services nationwide. PenFed Realty is a wholly-owned subsidiary of PenFed Credit Union, a financial institution with more than $23.6 billion in assets and more than 1.6 million members worldwide. PenFed Realty is a member of the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices brokerage network, operated by HSF Affiliates LLC. PenFed Realty is an equal opportunity employer: m/f/v/d. Equal Housing Opportunity.