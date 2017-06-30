SourceAmerica Names Rose Stern as Chief Legal Officer

SourceAmerica, an AbilityOne-authorized nonprofit that creates job opportunities for people with disabilities, recently named Rose Stern as its chief legal officer. Stern brings to the organization legal expertise spanning commercial and government contracts, compliance, employment law and corporate and nonprofit governance.

“We continue to make positive leadership changes in the organization to better enable us to meet our mission," SourceAmerica President and CEO Steve Soroka said. “Because of her passion for the mission and extensive legal background, Rose is ideally suited to lead our legal office as part of our efforts to make the American dream possible for people with significant disabilities.”

Stern said she was drawn to SourceAmerica by its mission and is prepared to take on the challenges of complex rules and regulations surrounding the many federal and commercial contracts managed by the organization and its network of nonprofit agencies.

“It’s my primary focus to be compliant and to be completely committed to the mission,” she said.

Stern comes to SourceAmerica from the NANA Development Corporation, a company formed out of the Alaska Native Claims Settlement Act. She served as the lead federal sector counsel at NANA, supporting the creation and execution of the company’s strategic plan. She was previously an attorney for Loomis, Ewart, Parsley, Davis & Gotting, P.C., a director at GE Power Systems and an adjunct professor of law at Western Michigan University Law School, her alma mater. She also earned a master of contract management certification from the Florida Institute of Technology.

###

About SourceAmerica

Established in 1974, SourceAmerica creates job opportunities for a skilled and dedicated workforce of people with significant disabilities. SourceAmerica is the vital link between the federal government and private sector organizations that procure the products and services provided by this exceptional workforce via a network of more than 700 community-based nonprofits. Headquartered in Vienna, Virginia, SourceAmerica provides its nonprofit agency network with business development, contract management, legislative and regulatory assistance, communications and public relations materials, information technology support, engineering and technical assistance, and extensive professional training needed for successful nonprofit management. SourceAmerica is an AbilityOne-authorized enterprise.