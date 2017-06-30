The Senior Vice President of Marketing for Fortiva, the nation’s leading second look financing program, has been featured in a new “CMO Insights” interview sponsored by the Pedowitz Group, a Revenue Marketing™ consulting firm headquartered outside of Atlanta, GA.

In the interview, which is available for on-demand viewing, SVP Teresa Caro sits down with the Pedowitz Group’s President and CEP, Jeff Pedowitz, to discuss the key gaps Fortiva fills in the B2B2C lending space.

“There is a growing category of consumers with impaired credit who are in the process of repairing their credit profile, which for many people can take 7-10 years,” said Caro. “They naturally want prime-like credit, yet they can’t get it. At the same time, they aren’t interested in lease-to-own programs. Fortiva Retail Credit, our B2B brand, enables retailers to extend financing to these valuable and profitable customers, instead of losing them to the competition. We fill the gap so everyone wins: sellers and buyers alike.”

Further in the interview, Caro also talks about the importance of using technology to ensure the application and approval process is rapid, seamless and simple.

“Fortiva is a technology-led organization. Enabling retailers with instant, paperless mobile decisioning capabilities is critical, since any delays with paperwork can frustrate customers and kill the sale,” said Caro. “Even internally, every piece of technology we use addresses a specific and practical business need. For example, Fortiva Retail Credit’s proprietary data analytics model is powered by over two decades of lending experience. It has proven to be a valuable asset in helping retailers identify good, reliable and profitable customers who (like nearly 50% of all Americans) happen to have less-than-prime credit for one reason or another.”

