Wilkinson Supply Company Names Audrey Loder Vice President

Audrey Loder Headshot

Local kitchen and bath retailer, Wilkinson Supply Company, named Audrey Loder as the company’s new vice president this morning.

Loder is the granddaughter of the company’s founder, William Wilkinson, and the eldest of three children of the company’s current CEO, Andy Wilkinson. The appointment continues the company’s goal to remain family-owned and operated.

In her new role, Loder will be working closely with the company’s current president, Ken Wertz, to oversee the day-to-day operations and finances of the company.

“I’m honored to step into this new role and help my family’s company continue to be as successful as it has been over the past 51 years,” said Loder of her new role.

Loder’s move to vice president marks the first time the company has had a vice president in its half-century history.