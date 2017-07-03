Aura Cacia Positive Change Project

Grant Applications Now Being Accepted for Aura Cacia’s Positive Change Project Funding

Grant applications are now being accepted for funding from the Positive Change Project, Aura Cacia’s social giving program. The brand established the Positive Change Project in 2016 to help give women and girls the courage, determination and support they need to transform their lives.

Nonprofit (501(c)(3)) tax-exempt organizations or grassroot groups serving women and girls are encouraged to apply for Positive Change Project grants. Proposed projects must focus on equipping women and girls with the resources to further their commitment to live more purposeful lives.

“No matter what your story is, the path toward the life you want isn’t meant to be walked alone,” said Aura Cacia Public Relations and Postive Change Project Manager Anne Rierson. “Aura Cacia is committed to surrounding women everywhere with opportunities to grow, discover and build meaningful connections with others.”

Positive Change Project applications will be accepted until Friday, Sept. 29, 2017. Successful applicants will receive a Positive Change Project funding allocation in January 2018 to run the calendar year.

Grant guidelines, funding priorities and the Positive Change Project grant application are all available at https://www.auracacia.com/community/positive-change-project/grant-application.

In 2017, consumer purchases made it possible for Aura Cacia to fund $230,000 in grants to six organizations. These include organizations such as N Street Village in Washington, D.C., which helps homeless and low-income women achieve stability, and Girls Educational & Mentoring Services in New York City, which helps girls and young women who have experienced commercial sexual exploitation and domestic trafficking.

For more information on the 2017 Positive Change Project recipients, visit: https://www.auracacia.com/community/positive-change-project

Media Contact:

Anne Rierson

anne.rierson(at)frontiercoop(dot)com

319-227-7996 ext. 1163

Aura Cacia®

Inspired by the power of positive change, Aura Cacia sells products made from simple and pure botanical ingredients that unlock nature’s ability to improve our well-being. The brand sources ingredients carefully and sustainably from the best locations around the world, then tests every shipment of essential oil to verify its purity and quality. Each purchase of an Aura Cacia product supports organizations that help women transform their lives through the brand’s Positive Change Project. Aura Cacia is a brand of Frontier Co-op. Learn more at http://www.auracacia.com.

Frontier Co-op™

Founded in 1976 and based in Norway, Iowa, Frontier Co-op offers a full line of natural and organic products under the Frontier, Simply Organic® and Aura Cacia® brands. Products include culinary herbs, spices and baking flavors; bulk herbs and spices; and natural and organic aromatherapy products. Frontier's goal is to provide

consumers with the highest-quality organic and natural products while supporting and promoting social and environmental responsibility. For more information, visit Frontier Co-op's website at http://www.frontiercoop.com.