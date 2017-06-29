Today Microsoft and CARTO announce their strategic partnership, focused on bringing cutting-edge Location Intelligence solutions to the Enterprise world.

Innovation is in Microsoft’s DNA and, supporting entrepreneurship is one of their main objectives. This agreement with CARTO highlights Microsoft’s support of innovation and the high-growth startup ecosystem.

CARTO is turning to Microsoft Azure cloud technology to power their global Basemaps and Location Data Services offering, attracted by Microsoft’s enterprise reliability and reputation. For CARTO, this marks another important milestone in their enterprise journey, which will strengthen its Basemaps and LDS solutions―already being used by market-leading Business Intelligence and Data Analytics companies such as Alteryx, Qlik, and Pitney Bowes, among many others. Currently, CARTO sees more than 100 million map views per month globally.

Microsoft and CARTO are strong believers in the power of Location data and Location Intelligence to deliver tangible business outcomes and this partnership is an important step in enabling access to disruptive LI tools in the Enterprise world—where Microsoft is a cornerstone.

“There is great potential for every single company to incorporate Location Intelligence & Location Data analysis solutions to help them gain a better understanding about the market landscape, and their customers and prospects behavioural patterns. The partnership with CARTO will allow us to enhance this type of offering to our clients through these Azure-based innovative solutions.” said Pilar Lopez, CEO at Microsoft Spain.

CARTO has achieved co-seller-enabled status with Microsoft, enabling Microsoft’s salesforce to offer CARTO Builder and CARTO Engine products on top of Azure Technologies to their corporate customers, driving their delivery of innovative solutions in the Indoor Analytics and Retail optimization space.

“Our mission is to democratize Location Intelligence by putting it at the center of our customers' analytics strategy. Together with Microsoft, we will enable everyone to find insights on their location data, making it faster, easier, and safer than ever to deploy location analytics across entire corporations.” said Sergio Alvarez, co-founder and CPO at CARTO.

As part of the announcement, CARTO’s offering will be available in Azure’s Marketplace to empower data analysts, developers, and data scientists to more easily consume location data and make informed business decisions.

The availability of CARTO Engine and CARTO Builder in the Azure Marketplace provides a single, unified platform to serve both CARTO and Microsoft users looking to purchase and deploy location intelligence within a few clicks, simplifying the installation, and configuration.

