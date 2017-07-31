Cargocert Launches Affiliates Program

Cargocert.com, the online cargo insurance company, has launched its Affiliate Program for Moving Companies, company officials announced today. The Cargocert.com affiliate program is a program benefiting moving company professionals, insurance agents and brokers, and other transportation providers looking to earn a referral fee from providing referral services to Cargocert.,com.

The CargoCert.com Affiliate Program is free and it’s easy to enroll. It is open to moving company professionals, insurance agents, and brokers. To join, complete a short application form online, about 10 short questions. Once approved, you receive an account portal and a tracked link you can share with your customers. The link can be put up on your website and emailed to customers. Each time the affiliate link is clicked on and someone creates a certificate, you receive credit for that certificate. It also registers claims, claim status and referral fee payment status 24/7 in real time.

With the addition of the new Affiliate Program, Cargocert.com becomes a powerful sales platform. “The system is comprehensive, facilitating good customer service and is also easy to use. This, I am sure, will be attractive to customers and affiliates alike,” says Michael W., Affiliate Program Manager at Cargocert.com.

The program is unique and allows the affiliate with Cargocert.com to earn a referral fee for each referred client based upon the bedroom count of the house (for moving companies) or a commission (for insurance agents/brokers). There are no referral minimums or limits, and the system is designed to make insuring cargo and moving easier than it ever has before. Referral fees are paid out at the end of the month to each affiliate who has referred business during the prior month.

About Cargocert.com

Whether you ship your freight by land, air or sea, Cargocert.com can help you obtain comprehensive cargo insurance and moving insurance coverage. Cargocert.com provides the highest quality instant cargo insurance from world leading insurers. Our team has more than 100 years of combined cargo insurance experience. We provide fast, easy online insurance so that you can focus on everything else. We are online, open 24 hours through the day and night. We empower our customers to purchase their coverage online instantly, their certificate of insurance is downloaded immediately upon submitting your credit card payment. Making us the most innovative, fast, and easy way to buy online cargo and moving insurance.