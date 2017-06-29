Sean Murphy’s session will explore a modern approach to crisis and business continuity management that allows companies to maneuver in today’s complex world of threats.

Sean Murphy, CEO of the crisis management and business continuity consulting and technology company Lootok, will share his expertise and insights at two high-profile events this year. On August 7, he will present at the American Public Transportation Association’s (APTA) Risk Management Seminar in San Diego. Immediately following the APTA Seminar, Murphy will be a featured speaker at the U.S. Department of State’s Overseas Security Advisory Council (OSAC)’s Crisis Management Forum in Minneapolis on August 8 and 9.

The APTA Risk Management Seminar is the only risk management seminar dedicated to risk management professionals involved in transit risk management. This year’s agenda features new and creative thinking for risk managers—presenting cutting-edge concepts and challenges. With transportation and public entity risk managers at all levels of experience, the seminar includes several sessions on issues that transit risk managers face on a daily basis. Sean Murphy’s session will explore a modern approach to crisis and business continuity management that allows companies to maneuver in today’s complex world of threats.

“The transit industry faces a unique set of challenges when it comes to risk management, and this event is an excellent opportunity for risk managers in this industry to learn about cutting-edge solutions and the latest thought leadership,” said Murphy.

More than 150 representatives from across the private sector will attend the OSAC’s Crisis Management Forum. OSAC, a Federal Advisory Committee, promotes security cooperation between American business and private sector interests worldwide, and the U.S. Department of State. At this event, Murphy will lead the group through an interactive crisis management workshop.

“One of the most important aspects of crisis management is engagement—and you need it from the C-suite to the shop floor,” said Murphy. “But creating crisis management exercises is often a challenge for risk managers, who find it difficult to maintain interest. During this event, I will cover issues such as how to pick the right scenario, the perfect group size, and which questions to present during the exercise. We explore how to maintain interest and engagement over time, not just during the exercise itself but on a continuous basis.”

