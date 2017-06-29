Benchworks Launches Website: A New Breed of Agency

At Benchworks, we are proud of the clients we represent and the marketing initiatives we have performed to achieve our mission which is to improve lives through marketing.

Benchworks is pleased to announce that it recently launched a new website. The site gives visitors to http://www.benchworks.com a comprehensive view of the marketing firm which is headquartered in Chestertown, Maryland.

The new site presents Benchworks as “a new breed of agency” and highlights the company’s capabilities, such as brand development and strategy, creative services, digital services, public relations, brand team and operational support, and tactical plan creation and execution. It showcases the agency’s leadership and staff while offering a look into the agency’s philosophy as well as its interaction and strategic insight processes.

Benchworks Vice President of Digital Sally Reed spearheaded the website project. “Our Creative Director Jake King concepted a fresh, contemporary look for the site to coordinate with content that reflects the direction of the agency. Benchworks has an impressive body of work and this responsive site displays what we offer our clients, both in terms of creative design and execution,” Sally said.

Melissa Johnston, President of Benchworks, said, “At Benchworks, we are proud of the clients we represent and the marketing initiatives we have performed to achieve our mission which is to improve lives through marketing. This new website highlights our unique culture and core capabilities while it provides insight, information, and a reference point for visitors.”

Benchworks, a comprehensive marketing services agency headquartered in Chestertown, Maryland, was founded in 1991. With offices in Philadelphia and Boston, the company specializes in the design, production and launch of complete marketing and branding services. Clients include a wide variety of companies in the life science, pharmaceutical, beverage, manufacturing and education industries in North America and Europe. For additional information, visit http://www.benchworks.com or call 800-536-4670.

