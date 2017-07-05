Arlington, VA: National Technologies Associates Inc (NTA) has acquired V1 Analytical Solutions (V1), a leading provider of intelligence & information solutions, special activity support and specialized training for defense, intelligence and other government customers. V1 has extensive experience supporting special operations forces and will add intelligence analysis, operations/missions support, special activity support and specialized military training capabilities to NTA’s existing business capabilities.

V1’s current President, Ralph A. Cacci will transition with the business and serve as Vice President of the V1 business unit. V1 board member, Admiral (Ret.) Eric Olson, former Commander of U.S. Special Operations Command will join the NTA board of directors.

"NTA has an established reputation as a trusted provider of systems and support services." said Mike Fraser, President & CEO of NTA. "We are excited to expand our services and solutions through this acquisition. The V1 culture is a perfect match with NTA and will allow us to continue to provide the highest level of expertise, quality and commitment to our customer’s mission. I cordially welcome V1 to the NTA team.”

Indian River Advisors advised NTA on this transaction. Indian River is a Washington DC based investment banking firm that helps its clients accelerate growth and complete desired transactions at the most favorable value. The firm works with owners, investors, boards and management teams to not only complete corporate sales but also specializes in specific research based acquisition searches. Visit Indian River’s website at ir-advisors.com.

Rock Hall Partners acted as financial advisor to V1.

About National Technologies Associates Inc.

National Technologies Associates (NTA) a leader in the Federal Service Market providing core capabilities focused on Program Management, Systems Engineering, Configuration Management Support, Acquisition and Sustainment Logistics Support, Technical Training, Production Engineering Support, Performance Based Logistics and Cybersecurity.