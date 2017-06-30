Dresner Advisory Services Names Prophix an Overall Industry Leader

Prophix Software, a global leader in developing Corporate Performance Management (CPM) software achieved high marks as an overall leader in enterprise planning. The annual report is Dresner Advisory Services broad assessment of the enterprise planning market, examining key user trends, attitudes, and three-year plans.

The Dresner study concluded:

A leader in both Customer Experience and Vendor Credibility models, Prophix is best in class for a wide variety of measures including sales professionalism, product knowledge, responsiveness, business practices, contractual terms and conditions, follow-up after the sale, value, product completeness of functionality, integration of components within product, ease of administration, customization and extensibility, technical support product knowledge, responsiveness, consulting professionalism, and overall integrity. It maintains a perfect recommend score.

2017 Vendor Credibility Model

The vendor credibility model considers how customers “feel” about their vendor. Prophix is positioned in the upper-right quadrant containing the highest-scoring vendors and is named “credibility leader.”

2017 Customer Experience Model

The customer experience model considers the real-world experience of customers working with BI products on a daily basis. Prophix is positioned in the upper-right quadrant which contains the highest-scoring vendors and is named “overall experience leader.”

For each annual study, enterprise planning users contribute their opinion on topics related to their current and planned usage and are asked to prioritize 18 technologies and initiatives strategic to planning. The 2017 report also includes a number of year-over-year comparisons to indicate market shifts.

“To be recognized as a leader in the Dresner market study for the third consecutive year, is a huge win for Prophix,” said Alok Ajmera, President & COO, Prophix Software. “The study represents the voice of the customer, the people who know and are using the product frequently, there is no better endorsement.”

To access the full report, compliments of Prophix click here: http://www.prophix.com/resource/2017-wisdom-crowds-enterprise-planning-market-study