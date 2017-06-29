Red Giant Flash Sale of Shooter Suite 13 and PluralEyes 4.1 Red Giant will be offering 25% off* on both PluralEyes 4.1 and Shooter Suite 13 in the redgiant.com store for the next 24 hours, from 10am PDT (1pm EDT) on Thursday, June 29th to 10am PDT (1pm EDT) on Friday, June 30th.

The PluralEyes and Shooter Suite 25% off Flash Sale includes:



Full licenses

Upgrades

Academic Store (already 50% off)

To activate the 25%-off discount, use code FIVEYEARS. Sale ends June 30, 2017 at 10am PDT.

Celebrating Five Years of Red Giant PluralEyes

Red Giant PluralEyes is the fastest, most accurate audio/video sync tool on the market and a key component of the Red Giant Shooter Suite. New features in PluralEyes 4.1 include:



A new automated, effortless user experience

Instant feedback, including messages and color coding

Sync with PluralEyes directly in Adobe Premiere Pro

Drag and drop with automatic device detection

Automatic Drift Correction, which fixes the mismatch of A/V in long clips

Music video workflow

A full license of PluralEyes 4.1 is available for just $225 (usually $299) and an upgrade is just $75 (usually $99).

Shooter Suite 13.0: Essential Tools for Today’s Filmmakers

Red Giant Shooter Suite is a set of tools that gives filmmakers the freedom to shoot their way, with the confidence that footage will make it from camera to editing timeline safe, sound and in sync. With powerful automation and workflow capabilities, creatives can offload, analyze, touch up and synchronize digital media destined for post with confidence and ease. Tools in the Red Giant Shooter Suite include:



PluralEyes 4.1: The best, fastest and most accurate audio/video sync tool

Offload 1.0: Simple & reliable backup of your footage in the field

Instant 4K: Upconvert video to 4K resolution and other high-resolution formats

Frames 1.1: Deinterlace your older footage and convert it to 24P

A full license of Shooter Suite 13 is available for just $300 (usually $399) and an upgrade is just $75 (usually $99).

Purchase Red Giant PluralEyes 4.1 or Shooter Suite 13

Purchase upgrades and full licenses via the following links:



For additional help, please contact the Red Giant support team with any questions. To learn more about Red Giant products, please visit http://www.redgiant.com/products/.

*The sale does not include the Red Giant Volume Program for business and organizations. To learn more about getting a great deal on five or more licenses of Red Giant products, see the Red Giant Volume Program page: http://redgiant.com/volume.

