Autoscribe Corporation has been named one of 20 Most Promising Financial Technology Solution Providers 2017 by CIOReview.

Each year, CIOReview recognizes 20 fintech service providers who offer innovative new technologies to help financial institutions increase their efficiency and customer satisfaction, all while expediting workflow processes.

Autoscribe Corporation, provider of PaymentVision and Lyons Commercial Data, has more than two decades of innovation and leadership in the financial technology industry; offering a full suite of tools to help banks and credit unions, lenders, utilities and municipalities, and receivables management firms grow their business, simplify payment processing, mitigate risk, and ensure compliance.

“We are both honored and excited to be listed as one of the top twenty fintech solution providers,” said Eugene O’Rourke, Vice President of Marketing at Autoscribe Corporation. “Our mission has always been to empower customers with better financial solutions, and this list serves to confirm our commitment to excellence as well as the bright future of Autoscribe Corporation.”

“It has been long since technology has had its impact upon the financial services landscape and the market today witnesses a plethora of innovative service providers pertains to various verticals within the realm, said Jeevan George, Managing Editor at CIOReview. A distinguished panel comprising of CEOs, CIOs, analysts and our Editorial Board has reviewed companies with a proven record of expertise in assisting the FinTech sector. In our selection, we looked at companies’ ability to identify client requirements, develop strategic approach and provide support and customization through their offerings.”

The 20 Most Promising Financial Services Technology Solution Providers 2017 is published annually by CIOReview. For more information, visit CIOReview online: http://financial-services.cioreview.com/vendors/promising-financial-services-technology-solution-providers-2017.html.

About Autoscribe Corporation

Autoscribe Corporation is a leading financial services company and payment processor. With more than two decades of innovation and leadership in the financial technology industry, Autoscribe offers a full suite of tools through PaymentVision and Lyons Commercial Data to help their customers grow their business, simplify payment processing, mitigate risk, and ensure compliance. Recently named to the Inc. 5000 as one of the fastest growing private companies in the nation, Autoscribe has thousands of customers and processes more than $2 billion in transactions annually. For more information, please visit http://www.autoscribe.com; follow Autoscribe on Twitter @AutoscribeCorp or on LinkedIn at http://www.linkedin.com/company/autoscribe; or call 800-345-7243.

About PaymentVision

PaymentVision is a biller-direct, PCI-certified, electronic payment gateway provider. PaymentVision offers clients the unified ability to accept ACH, check, and credit or debit card payments, by phone, or through Internet channels. PaymentVision solutions handle billions of dollars for thousands of financial institutions, large and small nationwide including, credit unions, banks, consumer finance, and collection agencies. For more information, please visit http://www.paymentvision.com; follow PaymentVision on Twitter @PaymentVision or on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/paymentvision; or call 800-345-7243.

About Lyons Commercial Data

Lyons Commercial Data is a leading provider of quality U.S. financial institution data, including all current ABA routing numbers and other information critical to transaction processing. Lyons Commercial Data also offers proven solutions to financial institutions, payment processors, and other businesses, to assist them in optimizing their ACH processes, managing risk, and fraud mitigation. For more information, please visit http://www.lyonslive.com; follow Lyons Commercial Data on Twitter @LyonsData or on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/lyonscommercialdata; or call 800-684-0388.

About CIOReview’s Twenty Most Promising Financial Technology Solution Providers

The 20 Most Promising Financial Services Technology Solution Providers, published annually by CIOReview, recognizes 20 financial service providers who offer innovative new technologies to help financial institutions increase their efficiency and customer satisfaction, all while expediting workflow processes. CIOReview offers a ground-breaking platform allowing decision makers to share their insights, which in turn provides both budding and established entrepreneurs with analyses on information technology trends and a better understanding of the environment.

Forward-Looking Statements

