AMC Technology Announces Exhibit at Microsoft Inspire 2017

AMC Technology (http://www.amctechnology.com), has announced it will exhibit at Microsoft Inspire held in Washington, D.C. at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center. AMC will be at booth 1644 with demos and guidance on how to harness the power of Microsoft Dynamics 365 to increase agent efficiency and improve customer service. Booth visitors will have the opportunity to learn more about AMC Technology’s Customer Interaction Solutions for Dynamics 365 and Unified Service Desk.

“We look forward to showcasing our Contact Canvas Omni-channel and Agent Analytic Solutions to Microsoft Dynamics Partners,” shared Lorelea Moore, Director of Strategic Alliances at AMC Technology. “We feel strongly that these one of a kind solutions will drive increased customer satisfaction and agent proficiency. Our Microsoft partnership continues to provide us opportunities to expand our out-of-the box solutions for Dynamics 365 customers."

With AMC’s Customer Integration Solutions for Dynamics 365 and Unified Service Desk, organizations will see improvements in Social Engagement, Omni-channel, Contact Center and Agent Analytics. With Social Engagement integration, organizations can quickly identify and escalate important social media issues and potential sales opportunities, extend the reach of sales and support through measured social engagement. Omni-channel integration simplifies agent multi-tasking by routing all agent work, including leads, cases, telephone, chat, email, social media and more, through a single user interface. This allows agents to respond knowledgeably and rapidly with a full 360-degree view of the customer.

Contact Center integration drives agent efficiencies via screen pop, click-to-dial and advanced telephony features like conference and transfer from within CRM and streamlines IT costs by leveraging existing telephony infrastructure. Agent Analytics gives organizations the ability to make knowledgeable decisions based on comprehensive and accurate data, that is accessible within Dynamics 365.

About AMC Technology

AMC Technology is a global leader in contact center and CRM integration with a vision for improving the customer experience through increased agent efficiency and personalization capabilities. Founded in 1995, AMC Technology leads the market in providing contact center integration expertise and best practices. AMC powers contact centers and customer interactions for companies around the globe through its certiﬁed platform – Contact Canvas™. AMC products are certiﬁed by technology partners and allows businesses to more effectively manage all types of customer relationships while delivering superior levels of customer service and improving productivity.

