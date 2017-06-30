Attendees will have the opportunity to network and interact with leading scientists and design engineers from the OEMs, academia, and supplier companies.

SAE International announces that registration is now open for the 2017 Range Extenders for Electric Vehicles Symposium. More than 100 professionals from the automotive and commercial (on- and off-highway) vehicle industries will assemble at the Ford Conference Center in Dearborn, Mich., Nov. 14-15, 2017.

This year’s new symposium will feature powertrain and fuel opportunities and challenges with range extender (REx) battery electric vehicles, focusing on the role of engines and novel prime movers on range extension. The technical program will address policies and regulations that drive the design and implementation of prime movers for REx applications, unique and advanced prime movers, recent powertrain advances for enabling REx, infrastructure role on range extender options and the future of REx from a prime mover perspective.

Attendees will have the opportunity to network and interact with leading scientists and design engineers from the OEMs, academia, and supplier companies. This event allows attendees to exchange ideas with leading scientists and design engineers from the OEMs, academia, and supplier companies from round the world.

Join us this November to explore range-extender technology improvements designed to meet market demands and gain a vital understanding of this rapidly evolving industry. For more information or to register, visit sae.org/rex.

To request media credentials, email pr(at)sae(dot)org or call 1-724-772-8522.

