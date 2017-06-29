Evan Michael to Become NFP’s General Counsel

NFP, a leading insurance broker and consultant that provides employee benefits, property & casualty, retirement and individual private client solutions, announced today that Evan Michael will assume the role of General Counsel.

In his new role, Evan, who will become an Executive Vice President, will be responsible for overseeing NFP’s legal, compliance and risk management functions. Under Evan’s leadership, the legal department will continue to work closely with the Company’s business leaders on all aspects of major transactions and acquisitions in order to help maximize growth and mitigate risk as well as ensure that the Company maintains and expands its robust compliance offerings. Evan will join the Company’s Executive Management Committee and will serve as the principal legal advisor to senior management on NFP’s strategic and tactical legal initiatives.

During his decade-long tenure with NFP, Evan has served numerous roles within the legal department. He has led NFP’s acquisition legal team, closing more than 70 transactions during the past two years. He also served as the lead attorney for NFP when it went private in 2013 and again in the 2017 recapitalization with a substantial minority investor. Evan has extensive experience drafting and enforcing restrictive covenants and has worked closely with the Company’s compliance, litigation and regulatory teams to design and implement risk management frameworks, enhancing NFP’s compliance profile.

Doug Hammond, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of NFP, commented, “I remember hiring Evan back in 2006 and have watched him grow as a lawyer and a leader of NFP. He has been a trusted legal advisor to me and senior management for over a decade now. Evan’s acumen and experience in both legal and business matters have proven to be a valued asset for not only our M&A strategies but also the Company’s overall growth. I’m thrilled for Evan to step into the next chapter of his career and assume his well-earned leadership position within the Company. I look forward to his many continued contributions to NFP.”

NFP’s current General Counsel, Tim Robb, will transition his responsibilities to Evan over the coming months. Hammond added, "I would like to offer our sincere gratitude to Tim, who shared his talent and leadership with us since joining us in 2005. Throughout his tenure, Tim’s broad skillset and strong judgment and integrity made him a valued member of our executive team and key contributor to the success of NFP. We know he’ll be a success in his future endeavors."

Evan received his Juris Doctor from NYU School of Law and his bachelor’s degree from University of Pennsylvania. Prior to joining NFP, Evan began his legal career at Skadden, Arps.

About NFP

At NFP Corp., our solutions and expertise are matched only by our personal commitment to each client's goals. We’re a leading insurance broker and consultant that provides employee benefits, property & casualty, retirement and individual private client solutions through our licensed subsidiaries and affiliates.

NFP has more than 3,400 employees and global capabilities. Our expansive reach gives us access to highly rated insurers, vendors and financial institutions in the industry, while our locally based employees tailor each solution to meet our clients' needs. We’ve become one of the largest insurance brokerage, consulting and wealth management firms by building enduring relationships with our clients and helping them realize their goals.

Recently NFP was ranked the 2nd fastest-growing US large-group employee benefits broker by Employee Benefit Adviser. In addition, Business Insurance ranked us as the 5th largest global benefits broker by revenue, the 4th largest US-based privately owned broker and the 11th largest broker of US business. PlanSponsor ranked us the 5th largest executive benefits provider of nonqualified deferred compensation by number of plans, and we were ranked 11th in personal lines P&C revenue by Insurance Journal.

For more information, visit NFP.com.