Sherri McCarver, quality control team leader at the Purolator manufacturing facility in Fayetteville, N.C., prepares for her video interview.

Purolator has launched a new video series titled "Nothing Gets By Us. Nothing Gets By You." in an effort to further educate automotive professionals and DIYers alike about the quality and innovation behind its new PurolatorBOSS™ oil filter and other filtration products for the automotive aftermarket.

The series is comprised of four videos featuring testimonials from Purolator associates. The vignettes provide an inside look at the company’s manufacturing facility in Fayetteville, North Carolina, where the vast majority of its filters are made. Centering on the company’s premium oil filter offering, PurolatorBOSS, each video addresses a critical piece of the quality story behind the brand, including:



The Innovation behind PurolatorBOSS™ – Directors of product engineering and operations explain the genesis of the product, its design and the manufacturing process used to bring this filter to the market.

Putting Oil Filters to the Test – The test lab team explain the rigorous tests and procedures Purolator filters must endure before being shipped to customers. The PurolatorBOSS™ test results are sure to impress.

The People behind Purolator – Associates provide an inside perspective on producing world-class, quality products.

How Strong is the SmartFUSION Media in PurolatorBOSS™? – Perhaps the most entertaining video in the series, the engineering and facility operations team are asked to test their own strength against the PurolatorBOSS 100 percent synthetic media featuring SmartFUSION Technology™. Let’s just say, they were no match against this media.

“While consumers and service professionals now have more access than ever to automotive product and brand information, it has also become increasingly difficult to determine which resources are credible,” said Tina Davis, senior marketing manager of brand and communications at MANN+HUMMEL Purolator Filters LLC. “The goal of this video series is to provide an inside look at our North Carolina-based manufacturing facility, and allow the individuals who make our filters educate drivers on the road today about the quality behind the Purolator brand.”

The series title serves as a reinforcement of the company’s tagline, “Nothing Gets By Us.” and Purolator’s goal to empower drivers to help extend the life of their vehicles, “Nothing Gets By You.” To watch the full video series, visit the Purolator YouTube Channel. Be sure to also follow Purolator on Facebook and Twitter for campaign-related updates and posts. To learn more about Purolator’s comprehensive line of automotive filtration products, visit pureoil.com.

About Purolator

Purolator is an innovator of automotive filtration products for the aftermarket, manufactured to the highest standard by American workers in Fayetteville, N.C. Trusted by professional automotive technicians and do-it-yourself consumers across North America, the Purolator product line includes oil, air, cabin air and fuel filters. An industry pioneer since inventing the first oil filter in 1923, Purolator is backed by an internal team of forward-thinking engineers and countless filtration patents. The company’s mission to deliver solutions to support the improved performance of advanced engine and oil technologies reinforces a renewed brand promise – “Nothing Gets By Us.™”

Purolator is a key brand and part of the extensive product portfolio of the MANN+HUMMEL Group, a leading expert for filtration solutions, development partner and original-equipment supplier to the international automotive and mechanical engineering industries. Based in Ludwigsburg, Germany, with more than 70 locations worldwide, MANN+HUMMEL strengthens the Purolator brand through expert engineering, rigorous quality-control processes, global manufacturing best practices and innovation resources.

For more information, visit http://www.pureoil.com and http://www.mann-hummel.com.