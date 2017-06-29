“This is one of the most rewarding events I attend. The stories of struggles for a better life will bring you to tears," said James Scott Farrin Personal Injury Attorney Anabel Rosa.

James Scott Farrin Personal Injury Attorneys Anabel Rosa, Cali Schmitt, and Rosa Antunez will attend the 2017 El Centro Hispano’s Plaza Comunitaria program, as Hispanic/Latino adults receive their elementary and secondary educational degrees on Thursday, June 29th. The event is scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m. at the Durham Armory Center in downtown Durham.

The firm supports this program through its sponsorship of El Centro Hispano. These attorneys and other members of the James Scott Farrin Latino Affairs Committee and other staff will also be in attendance.

In collaboration with the Mexican Consulate, El Centro Hispano’s Plaza Comunitaria program provides adults with the opportunity to learn to read and write and complete their elementary and middle school educations. When each level of education has been completed, participants receive the appropriate certificate from the Mexican Public Education Department through the Mexican Consulate. This certificate is valid in the U.S. and in all Latin American countries.

Rosa said, “This is one of the most rewarding events I attend. The stories of struggles for a better life will bring you to tears. I remember this one graduate last year whose child had graduated with honors from Duke, and this mom (the graduate) decided it was time that she learned to read and write. For years, she cleaned rooms at a hotel for $6 a room just to be able to feed her children and support them – as a single mom.”

Rosa who chairs the City of Durham’s Mayor’s Hispanic/Latino Committee is very involved in the Hispanic/Latino community and has occasionally been a resource for El Centro Hispano, Univision 40, WRAL, and quoted in several Spanish publications.

The Law Offices of James Scott Farrin places great emphasis on North Carolina’s roughly 1 million Hispanic/Latino residents and has more than 35 bilingual staff to help serve this community. Firm founder and president, James S. Farrin, whose childhood, for the most part, was spent outside the U.S., and whose teenaged daughter volunteers as a tutor at El Centro Hispano said, “I am proud of our efforts to help the Latino community in North Carolina. These efforts are consistent with our mission to protect the rights of the disadvantaged.”

The firm’s Latino Affairs Committee, which has an all-bilingual team, is very active and involved in the Hispanic/Latino community. Rosa and Social Security Disability Attorney Rick Fleming (James Scott Farrin shareholder and head of the firm’s Latino Affairs Committee) both helped launch and organize the committee.

Outside the firm, Attorneys Rosa and Fleming have sponsored multiple immigration workshops together with National Association of Latino Elected and Appointed Officials (NALEO), Univision 40, and North Carolina Advocates for Justice (NCAJ), with the goal to assist those in Triangle and beyond to become citizens of the U.S.

ABOUT EL CENTRO HISPANO

El Centro Hispano works to strengthen the community, build bridges and advocate for equity and inclusion for Hispanics/Latinos in the Triangle Area of North Carolina.

ABOUT THE LAW OFFICES OF JAMES SCOTT FARRIN

The Law Offices of James Scott Farrin is headquartered in the American Tobacco Historic District, adjacent to the Durham Bulls Athletic Park, in Durham, North Carolina, with 13 additional offices statewide in Charlotte, Fayetteville, Greensboro, Greenville, Goldsboro, Henderson, New Bern, Raleigh, Roanoke Rapids, Rocky Mount, Sanford, Wilson, and Winston-Salem. The firm’s 43 attorneys focus on the following practice areas: Personal Injury, Workers’ Compensation, Social Security Disability, Eminent Domain, Intellectual Property, Civil Rights, Mass Torts, and Products Liability. Seven of the attorneys are North Carolina Board Certified Specialists in Workers’ Compensation Law and one is a North Carolina Board Certified Specialist in Social Security Disability Law. The Law Offices of James Scott Farrin is involved in the community, including sponsorship of local philanthropic organizations.

Contact Information:

David Chamberlin

280 S. Mangum Street, Suite 400

Durham, NC 27701

866-900-7078

http://www.farrin.com