Desperate Housewives is Coming to an App Store Near You

Desperate Housewives: The Game is a life-simulation game based on the highly popular TV-series. Players step into the role of a new resident, who is a popular advice columnist. They grew up on Wisteria Lane and are excited to be returning to live there as an adult. But on the day the player returns, her life is turned upside down when her dad suddenly disappears. It becomes apparent there’s a dark mystery connected to her father.

By building friendships with the Housewives and other residents on Wisteria Lane, the player explores her father’s past, to uncover the secret that is disrupting the idyllic life of wealthy suburbia. However, some residents, determined to keep their own secrets concealed, will hamper the player’s investigations.

But it won’t just be about drama and mystery! The player will have to keep up with the high standards of Wisteria Lane. By decorating her house with stylish furniture, she can make it the (secret) envy of the other Housewives. The player can also show off her unique dressing style, which may catch the eye of someone very special!

The result is a brand new interactive entertainment product, which takes the landmark TV-series into video-game format on mobile devices. Desperate Housewives: The Game combines modern, free-to-play game-mechanics, stunning graphics, and an intricate and interwoven murder-mystery story.

Desperate Housewives: The Game is available on iOS devices. An Android version will be available soon.

You can find the game here: http://bit.ly/PlayNow_DHthegame

About MegaZebra

MegaZebra develops free-to-play video-games for mobile- and web platforms. With a focus on crafting high quality entertainment experiences, MegaZebra’s games have been played by more than 100 million players.

The company has nurtured two game franchises: Its Trails Franchise includes progression-based puzzle games. Its Suburbia Franchise features life-simulation games with episodic storytelling. Teams at MegaZebra pioneer ways to merge popular, free-to-play game-mechanics with TV-style storytelling.

MegaZebra games are hand-crafted by passionate teams, who deeply care about creating world-class entertainment products.

For more information, please visit http://www.megazebra.com or contact Henning Kosmack (CEO) hkosmack(at)megazebra.com