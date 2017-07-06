Branches Partners with Macy’s to Help At-Risk Children Succeed

One-on-one homework help and tutoring make all the difference. “We are honored to partner with Macy’s. They are a valued corporate partner and are truly making an incredible impact in our Greater Miami community,” said Brent McLaughlin, Executive Director of Branches, Inc.

Branches, Inc. has been partnering with Macy’s for over five years to improve the lives of children and youth in Greater Miami. Most recently, Branches, Inc. was awarded a grant of $5,000 to support its Branches South Miami Grow children’s program.

The Branches Grow Program serves elementary students preparing them for lifelong success through enrichment of their minds, bodies and hearts. Engagement with the students begins after school with tutoring and homework help but continues with enrichment including recreational activities, social skill development, mentoring, healthy meals and snacks as well as Summer Shade Camp. The Grow program lays the foundation to make a long-term impact in the lives of children from low-income families by retaining a high percentage of students over many years. Consequently, the learning and the growth that take place in the life of a Branches student in one year becomes the foundation for further personal development and growth the next year. After just a few consistent years of engagement at Branches, students are not only in the mindset of setting goals but they are achieving goals on a regular basis.

Branches is a local non-profit organization based in Miami and primarily focuses on student services and financial stability. Its Grow Program serves elementary students, preparing them for lifelong success. The Climb Program serves middle and high school students, focusing on the development of their individual assets in order to maximize opportunities to become better students and better people. Branches’ Achieve Programs target the well-being of the entire community through services fostering financial stability and long term success. Services include the ASSETS small business solutions program, the Ways to Work car loan program for working families, free VITA tax preparation and hunger relief. Branches is also proud to house and operate the United Way Center for Financial Stability (UWCFS).

“We are honored to partner with Macy’s. They are a valued corporate partner and are truly making an incredible impact in our Greater Miami community,” said Brent McLaughlin, Executive Director of Branches, Inc. “We are excited to bring impactful programming and services to the children, youth and families in our communities and to help them succeed in the long-term.”

About Branches

For over 40 years, Branches has made a positive impact in the community by delivering on its mission to serve, educate and inspire people through student, family and financial stability services. Branches provides long-term, holistic services for motivated individuals and families. We help people grow deeper and climb higher in life by building a foundation through education so they can achieve their goals and fulfill their potential. For additional information about Branches, please call 305.442.8306 or visit http://www.branchesfl.org.

About Macy’s

Macy’s, Inc. is one of the nation’s premier retailers. With fiscal 2016 sales of $25.778 billion and approximately 140,000 employees, the company operates more than 700 department stores under the nameplates Macy’s and Bloomingdale’s, and approximately 125 specialty stores that include Bloomingdale’s The Outlet, Bluemercury and Macy’s Backstage. Macy’s, Inc. operates stores in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Guam and Puerto Rico, as well as macys.com, bloomingdales.com and bluemercury.com. Bloomingdale’s stores in Dubai and Kuwait are operated by Al Tayer Group LLC under license agreements. Macy’s, Inc. has corporate offices in Cincinnati, Ohio and New York, New York. Prior to June 1, 2007, Macy’s, Inc. was known as Federated Department Stores, Inc.