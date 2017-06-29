WOODLAND HILLS, CA – June 29, 2017 -- Center for Autism and Related Disorders (CARD) today announced the opening of eight new treatment centers, joining its many others across the country. As a premier leader in the field of autism treatment, CARD specializes in using the principles of applied behavior analysis (ABA) to treat individuals of all ages diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder (ASD).ABA is the only scientifically validated treatment for ASD and is most effective when delivered early and at a high level of intensity. The new centers have opened in the communities of Clackamas, OR; Englewood, CO; Gilbert, AZ; Lynnwood, WA; Tinley Park, IL; Ventura, CA; Walnut Park, CA; and Woodburn, OR. CARD provides individualized services in its centers and at the patient’s home, school, and/or work. CARD also offers diagnostic and assessment services and social skills groups for individuals of all ages with ASD.

“CARD is committed to increasing access to evidence-based autism treatment across the United States,” said Doreen Granpeesheh, PhD, BCBA-D, founder and executive director of CARD. “We recognize the importance of ensuring that families affected by autism can access top-quality treatment in a community close to home.”

The eight new centers join over 140 centers that provide services based on the CARD Model developed by Dr. Granpeesheh. Dr. Granpeesheh has dedicated over 30 years to helping individuals with autism fulfill their potential and lead healthy, productive lives. Since its founding in 1990, CARD has helped thousands of individuals affected by autism and their families access the services and supports they need.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimates that one in every 68 children in the U.S. is diagnosed with ASD, with one in 42 boys and one in 189 girls diagnosed. These 2014 figures represent a 30 percent increase since 2008. As the prevalence of ASD has increased, services for individuals with ASD have not always kept pace with demand. As a result, families affected by ASD may encounter challenges when trying to access quality treatment. The increase in autism diagnoses and the lack of resources available to families in many communities leave parents struggling to access the services that are crucial to their child’s development.

CARD strives to meet the growing need for services by continuously opening new offices throughout the country to provide top-quality ABA therapy across all populations. As a result of its unprecedented growth, CARD is hiring entry-level and experienced clinicians and administrative staff at many of its locations. To explore a rewarding career in the field of autism treatment, visit http://www.centerforautismjobs.com.

CARD treats individuals of all ages who are diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder (ASD) at treatment centers around the globe. CARD was founded in 1990 by leading autism expert and clinical psychologist Doreen Granpeesheh, PhD, BCBA-D. CARD treats individuals with ASD using the principles of applied behavior analysis (ABA), which is empirically proven to be the most effective method for treating individuals with ASD and recommended by the American Academy of Pediatrics and the US Surgeon General. For more information, visit http://www.centerforautism.com or call (855) 345-2273.

