Inferscience, a provider of point-of-care clinical decision support solutions, today announced a partnership with athenahealth, Inc. through athenahealth’s ‘More Disruption Please’ (MDP) program (http://www.athenahealth.com/marketplace/). As part of the athenahealth® Marketplace, this newly integrated application is now available to athenahealth’s growing network of more than 99,000 healthcare providers offering standardized evidence-based care delivery to athenaNet users (https://www.athenahealth.com/healthcare-technology-partners/infera-by-inferscience).

“Inferscience delivers a valuable service for primary care providers,” said Sunil Nihalani, CEO and Founder, Inferscience. “Our goal is to improve patient outcomes by providing athenaNet users with timely, patient-specific actionable recommendations at the point of care. Our solution not only improves the patient-doctor experience; it improves clinical care overall.”

athenahealth is a network-enabled, results-oriented services company that offers medical record, revenue cycle, patient engagement, care coordination, and population health services for hospital and ambulatory clients. The company’s vision is to build a national health information backbone to help make healthcare work as it should. As an MDP partner, Inferscience joins a network of like-minded healthcare professionals who are looking to disrupt established approaches in healthcare that simply aren’t working, aren’t good enough, or aren’t advancing the industry and help providers thrive in the face of industry change.

About Inferscience

Inferscience is a clinical decision support company that provides clinicians with real-time, evidence-based clinical recommendations at the point of care. With medical errors representing the number three cause of death in America, clinicians need medical best practices on hand, with patients. Inferscience is committed to delivering evidence-based recommendations for patient care to clinicians at the point of care to optimize their time with patients and improve health outcomes.