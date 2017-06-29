The Global Partnership for Sustainable Development Data (GPSDD) has named the 17 members of its newly established Board, with Deputy Secretary-General of the United Nations, Amina J. Mohammed, among them. Established in 2015, the Global Partnership for Sustainable Development Data is a growing network of more than 250 organizations drawn from governments, charities, businesses, and UN agencies. Partnership member organizations act as data champions working around the world to harness the data revolution for sustainable development. A focus is on data for the achievement and monitoring of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

“I have long been committed to the data revolution cause and today I am pleased to have been selected as the Honorary Chair of the Board of the Global Partnership for Sustainable Development Data. To achieve the Global Goals, every region needs to bring together its brightest minds, its best ideas, and its data, to help people facing poverty, hunger and humanitarian emergencies,” said Deputy Secretary-General Amina J. Mohammed.

The Board is drawn from Civil Society, Private Sector, UN and Governments. Board Members include: Anne-Birgitte Albrectsen, CEO of Plan International, Alicia Bárcena, Executive Secretary of the Economic Commission of Latin America and the Caribbean (ECLAC), Mahamudu Bawumia, Vice President of Ghana, Bob Collymore, CEO of Safaricom, and Alex ‘Sandy’ Pentland, MIT Professor and Director of MIT Media Lab. A full list of Board members can be found below. A Technical Advisory Group (TAG) will provide sectoral and working level expertise on areas including open data, statistics, citizen voices, earth observation technologies and remote sensing.

“I am immensely grateful that this stellar group of individuals are lending their considerable expertise and experience to guide the Global Partnership in achieving the political commitment, collaboration and concrete action that will make the data revolution a true reality. I am particularly pleased that both the Board and Technical Advisory Group are gender balanced and regionally representative,” said Claire Melamed, Executive Director of the Global Partnership for Sustainable Development Data.

The Board’s inaugural meeting will take place during the UN General Assembly in September 2017, where the group will choose its own Chair and Deputy Chair. Early actions will include approving the direction of GPSDD’s overall strategy, its annual workplan, and budget. Additional governance responsibilities include making major policy decisions, choosing new Board members or a replacement Executive Director if there is a need, and contributing individually to advocacy and resource mobilization to advance GPSDD’s mission.

The announcement was made at a High-Level Meeting on ‘Data for Development in Africa’, on June 29th in Nairobi, Kenya, hosted by the Global Partnership for Sustainable Development Data, the Governments of Kenya and Sierra Leone Governments, and Safaricom.

Press enquiries: Jennifer Oldfield JOldfield(at)data4sdgs.org +1 347 327 6568

###

About the Global Partnership for Sustainable Development Data

The Global Partnership for Sustainable Development Data (GPSDD) is a growing network of more than 250 organizations that act as data champions working around the world, harnessing the data revolution for sustainable development. Among these champions are governments, charities, businesses, and UN agencies. Since it was created in 2015, GPSDD has elevated data issues at a political level, launched a multi-million-dollar Collaborative Data Innovations for Sustainable Development funding initiative, and supported the advancement of country-led Data Roadmaps for Sustainable Development in: Colombia, Kenya, Philippines, Senegal, Sierra Leone, Tanzania, and elsewhere. Learn more at: http://www.data4sdgs.org.

GLOBAL PARTNERSHIP FOR SUSTAINABLE DEVELOPMENT DATA BOARD MEMBERS

Amina J. Mohammed*, Deputy Secretary-General, United Nations

Anne-Birgitte Albrectsen, Chief Executive Officer, Plan International

Alicia Bárcena, Executive Secretary, Economic Commission of Latin America and the Caribbean (ECLAC)

Mahamudu Bawumia, Vice President, Government of Ghana

Lisa Bersales, National Statistician and Civil Registrar General, Government of Philippines

Bob Collymore, Chief Executive Officer, Safaricom

Elizabeth Cousens, Deputy Chief Executive Officer, United Nations Foundation

Aidan Eyakuze, Executive Director, Twaweza

Michael Flanagan, Senior Vice President of Analytics, SAP

Helani Galpaya, Chief Executive Officer, LIRNEasia

María Ángela Holguín, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Government of Colombia

Mahmoud Mohieldin, Senior Vice President, 2030 Development Agenda, World Bank

Ambassador Ken Osinde, Chief of Staff to the Deputy President, Government of Kenya

Alex ‘Sandy’ Pentland, Professor, Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT)

John Pullinger, Chief Executive of the UK Statistics Authority, UK National Statistician, Government of the United Kingdom (UK)

Barbara J. Ryan, Secretariat Director, Office of National Statistics Group on Earth Observations (GEO)

Jeni Tennison, Chief Executive Officer, Open Data Institute (ODI)



Honorary Chair

All Board and Technical Advisory Group Members are listed at: http://www.data4sdgs.org/master-blog/2017/6/29/gpsdd-announces-board

The Global Partnership for Sustainable Development Data is hosted by the United Nations Foundation.

About the United Nations Foundation

The United Nations Foundation builds public-private partnerships to address the world’s most pressing problems, and broadens support for the United Nations through advocacy and public outreach. Through innovative campaigns and initiatives, the Foundation connects people, ideas, and resources to help the UN solve global problems. The Foundation was created in 1998 as a U.S. public charity by entrepreneur and philanthropist Ted Turner and now is supported by philanthropic, corporate, government, and individual donors. Learn more at: http://www.unfoundation.org.