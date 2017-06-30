Stretch for Change Book by Gustavo Razzetti “Most organizations pay lip service to transformation and do nothing to prepare their teams for change,” says Gustavo Razzetti. “Adaptability is the new competitive advantage but it requires equipping teams with much more than inspirational words.”

Stretch for Change, a new book by author Gustavo Razzetti, addresses a paradox: people want to change but have a hard time changing.

Change is threatening for most people. The good news is that both individuals and organizations can prepare for it. Just as athletes train their bodies to be fitter, people can train their mindsets and behaviors. It’s not easy, but it’s worth the effort.

70% of corporate transformation programs fail, according to a Global study conducted by McKinsey. The two key reasons are people-related: employee resistance to change and unsupportive management behaviors.

Stretch for Change aims to prepare individuals, teams and organizations to thrive in change.

The book challenges traditional change management theories with a down-to-earth and human-centric approach. It stimulates readers to get out and experiment based on the following principles:



Being stuck can do more harm than stretching beyond our comfort zone.

Organizations waste time solving insignificant problems.

Everyone has the potential to become a changemaker.

Accelerating and scaling change has less to do with process and more with starting a revolution.

The best way to overcome resistance is by using it as a driving force rather than resisting it.

Razzetti, a sought-after expert on change leadership, provides a pathway to help readers achieve their dreams and join the world of innovators. In his capacity advising CEOs of everything from startups to Fortune 500 companies, Razzetti has led and transformed organizations for over twenty years.

In inspiring, easy-to-understand language, the book offers a simple framework and many exercises to transform the approach to change.

Change is a natural force, and welcoming it will put everyone ahead of the game!

Stretch for Change is now available both in print and ebook versions on Amazon.com and other major online retailers:

ABOUT GUSTAVO RAZZETTI

Gustavo Razzetti is on a mission to help people and organizations thrive in change. That’s why he founded Liberationist, a Change Leadership School: https://liberationist.org

Razzetti has worked with organizations in almost every business category including Verizon, P&G, 20th Century Fox, Coca-Cola, General Motors, Allstate and the Mexico Tourism Board, among others.

Gustavo was previously EVP at Leo Burnett Chicago. Prior to that, he worked as CEO of Euro RSCG in New York, Argentina and Puerto Rico.

He has authored hundreds of articles on innovation, change leadership and self-improvement. He also participated in the—by invitation only—Innovation Leadership Program at Stanford University. See more about him at https://www.linkedin.com/in/gustavorazzetti/