Grammy® Award-nominated and multi-platinum R&B recording artist and film/TV and Stage actress Deborah Cox is set to release her brand new original single, entitled “Let The World Be Ours Tonight,” on Friday, June 30th via Radikal Records. Deborah Cox is best known for her 1998 hit single “Nobody’s Supposed To Be Here,” which held the record for the longest-running number one single on Billboard’s Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Singles & Track Chart (14 weeks), a record held for nearly eight years. That single earned her an NAACP Image Award nomination, a Soul Train Award, A Lady Of Soul Award, Best Female Vocalist Juno Award nomination and a Billboard Music Award nomination for R&B Single of the Year. The songstress has achieved 12 number one hits on Billboard’s Hot Dance Club Songs Chart, and is looking for her 13th number one with “Let the World Be Ours Tonight.”

Cox’s powerful vocal performance on “Let the World Be Ours Tonight” makes a strong statement about overcoming adversity. Throughout her career, Cox has become a beloved iconic figure in the LGBTQ community by spreading her message of acceptance, hope, and love. In 2015, she received the Out Music Pillar Award; she was honored by The Harvey Milk Foundation at Diversity Honors for her efforts in the fight against HIV/AIDS in the LGBT community. In 2016, she was given the Liberty Bell and Proclamation in Philadelphia by Mayor Kenney to proclaim June 12th as LGBTQ Philadelphia Pride Parade and Festival Day.

The Canadian born star has teamed up with renowned UK production team Soulshakers (Mary J. Blige, Keri Hilson, Wiz Khalifa) for her new feel good single “Let the World Be Ours Tonight.” The Radikal Records release features various interpretations of the single from some of today’s top producers including Stonebridge and Damien Hall, Diamm, Soulshaker; with more mixes to come from Bimbo Jones and Tony Moran. “Let the World Be Ours Tonight” is destined to become a hit with dance music fans worldwide.

Stream "Let the World Be Ours Tonight (StoneBridge & Damien Hall Radio Edit) on SoundCloud: https://soundcloud.com/radikalrecords/let-the-world-be-ours-8/

“Let the World Be Ours Tonight” will be available for digital purchase on all major platforms including Amazon, Google Play, and iTunes. It will also be available to stream on Apple Music and Spotify.

“Let the World Be Ours Tonight” Track-listing:

01. Let the World Be Ours Tonight (StoneBridge & Damien Hall Radio Edit)

02. Let the World Be Ours Tonight (StoneBridge & Damien Hall Club Mix)

03. Let the World Be Ours Tonight (StoneBridge & Damien Hall Epic Dub)

04. Let the World Be Ours Tonight (Soulshaker Original Radio Edit)

05. Let the World Be Ours Tonight (Soulshaker Original Club Mix)

06. Let the World Be Ours Tonight (Diamm Remix)

07. Let the World Be Ours Tonight (Diamm Remix Dub)

08. Let the World Be Ours Tonight (JKGD BiB Mix)

09. Let the World Be Ours Tonight (JKGD BiB Extended Mix)

10. Let the World Be Ours Tonight (Silver Bluff Remix)

About Radikal Records:

Established in 1990, and based just outside of NYC, Radikal Records is one of the United States’ leading independent record labels. In business for more than 25 years, they are focused on marketing, promoting, and distributing artists – not only to audiences in the USA, but also on a global basis to partners world-wide. Artists included on their roster over the years include: Kristian Nairn, DJs From Mars, Tony Moran, Salt Ashes, 2 Unlimited, N-Trance, Zombie Nation, ATB, Yello, Scooter, Schiller, Blank & Jones, Cosmic Gate, Sinead O’Connor, Ayah Marar, and many others. For more information visit: http://www.radikal.com