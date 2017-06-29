ASDSA SUNucate Initiative Named Power of A Gold Award Winner

SUNucate ASDSA is thrilled to win its first Power of A award and is proud to be leading the SUNucate legislation efforts to help lessen the burden of skin cancer.

The American Society for Dermatologic Surgery Association (ASDSA) has been recognized with a Power of A Gold Award from the American Society of Association Executives (ASAE) for its SUNucate initiative.

SUNucate legislation eliminates barriers prohibiting students from possessing and using over-the-counter sunscreen by exempting these products from requirements implemented by broad reaching ‘medication bans’, such as the need for a physician’s note or prescription. The states of Alabama, Arizona, Florida, Louisiana, Utah and Washington have all passed legislation this year which ensures that children are protected from dangerous sun exposure while at school.

“This recognition from ASAE affirms the continued success of our initiative to create a culture of sun-safe behavior in younger generations,” said ASDSA President Thomas E. Rohrer, MD. “ASDSA is thrilled to win its first Power of A award and is proud to be leading the SUNucate legislation efforts to help lessen the burden of skin cancer.”

The FDA has classified sunscreen as an over-the-counter drug, and the need for SUNucate was identified by dermatologic surgeons who were aware of kids being required to provide a physician-authorized prescription in order to bring or use sunscreen at their school or camp. ASDSA shares this award and SUNucate’s success with its 38+ partners, which include national and state health care-related associations and patient groups.

The annual Power of A Awards was established in 2010 as the premier program honoring the vital contributions of the association community. These awards showcase how associations leverage their unique resources to solve problems and advance industry performance to make a positive impact on society. Only 23 entries out of over 150 applicants received a gold-level award.

With a membership of 6,100+ physicians, ASDSA is a 501(c) (6) association, dedicated to education and advocacy on behalf of dermatologic surgeons and their patients.

