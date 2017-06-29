Rightpoint Joins Microsoft Customer Engagement Alliance

Working with the Microsoft Customer Engagement Alliance, we look forward to honing solutions that offer CMOs the agility they need today and in the future.

Rightpoint today announced it has joined the Microsoft Customer Engagement Alliance, a new strategic collaboration between Microsoft and five leading Microsoft National Gold Partner digital consulting firms that include Infusion, Perficient, Quisitive, Rightpoint, and SapientRazorfish. The Customer Engagement Alliance was formed to accelerate digitally-enhanced business for customers through best practice sharing, thought leadership and solution innovation built on Microsoft’s cloud platform.

The five Microsoft Partners bring together best-in-class solutions, expertise in digital customer experience, insights and strategic vision as pressures mount to engage customers evermore digitally. The alliance will collaborate on best practices to address the CMO’s current and future technology challenges where speed, data-driven insights, artificial intelligence and modern customer experiences are requisite for competitive advantage. The new alliance diversifies Microsoft’s Partner Ecosystem beyond traditional IT services to support the office of the Chief Marketing Officer.

“Historically, Microsoft has centered its partner focus on solution providers that offer world-class IT solutions,” said Eric Loper, Microsoft’s Director of Partner Sales for National Solution Providers. “Marketing technology is becoming a higher priority and bringing these five expert firms to the alliance is the first step in diversifying the ecosystem, while providing our joint customers with best-in-class solutions and strategies that truly enable organizations to meet the modern digital engagement needs of customers.”

In a recent Harvard Business Review report, 40 percent of respondents said creating an exceptional, highly-relevant customer experience is their highest priority.¹ Oftentimes, marketing organizations lack skills and technology resources to meet customer engagement demands and remain competitive.

“There are more than 5,000 marketing technology products that exist on the market today, all with similar features and functions to parse through, which is near impossible at the speed and movement CMOs need,” said Chris Crombie, SVP of Business Development and Alliances at Rightpoint. “Working with the Microsoft Customer Engagement Alliance, we look forward to honing solutions that offer CMOs the agility they need today and in the future.”

The inaugural meeting for the Microsoft Customer Engagement Alliance will take place at the Microsoft Inspire event in Washington, D.C. July 9-13, 2017. The five partners will meet with key Microsoft Executives to discuss go-to-market, product development and sales strategies to mature the partner ecosystem and provide the office of the CMO with a breadth of solutions.

1 Harvard Business Review, “Competing in 2020: Winners and Losers in the Digital Economy,” April 25, 2017.

About Rightpoint:

Rightpoint is a customer experience agency with technology at our core. We create seamless digital experiences driven by insight, strategy, technology and design to evolve the way our clients do business. Rightpoint serves more than 250 Fortune 1,000 companies with strategy, site design and development, emerging technologies, CRM, commerce and cloud infrastructure. Named one of Crain's 50 Fastest Growing Companies in Chicago for four consecutive years, Rightpoint is the largest independent agency with 350 employees across eight U.S. offices. For more information, visit rightpoint.com.