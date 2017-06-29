Website Tips and Techniques for Small Business Webcast Announced

The Small Business Center of Excellence™ (SBCoE) announces a national webcast, Website Tips and Techniques for Small Business. The webcast will detail key web marketing disciplines and best practices including website design trends, mobile, and search engine optimization (SEO). The webcast will be Tuesday July 25, 2017 at 1 pm CST.

Webcast panelists include Itai Sadan, CEO of Duda Mobile, designer of more than 9 million websites, along with leading SEO and PPC authority John Lincoln, CEO of Ignite Visibility, and Chris Sheridan, Head of Partner Sales at Weebly, whose websites have more than 100 million visitors each month. Heather Hawes, Executive Director of the Small Business Center of Excellence will moderate the panel.

“Website excellence is critical to the success of small businesses and certainly startups,” states Heather Hawes, SBCoE executive Director. “The Website Tips and Techniques webcast will identify key website best practices.”

For more information, or to register for the free Website Tips and Techniques for Small Business – Webcast, link to: http://smallbusinesscenterofexcellence.org/events.

About the Small Business Center of Excellence

The Small Business Center of Excellence™ is an educational platform dedicated to helping small businesses of all types achieve extraordinary success. Programs include the SBCoE webcast training series, and the annual Small Biz–Big Thinking™ Awards program. SBCoE offers Basic and Premium memberships, along with a Partner/Sponsor program. For more information, visit http://www.SmallBusinessCenterOfExcellence.org, or engage with SBCoE: Blog, LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and Google+. For more information or a Press File, contact Heather Hawes at 630-868-5063.

About Itai Sadan

Itai Sadan co-founded Duda Mobile in 2008 from his garage in Mountain View, CA. Designers of more than 9 million websites, Duda Mobile is a leader in website design for small and medium-size businesses (SMBs). An Inc. 500 company, Itai is cited in USA Today, Website Magazine, The Huffington Post, and more. Prior to Duda, Itai was a director at SAP, and at the age of 21, founded InterSight, a start-up for data storage. He earned a BSc Computer Science and Mathematics from the University of Ben Gurion in Israel.

About John Lincoln

John Lincoln is CEO of Ignite Visibility, the top-ranked SEO and PPC firm in North America. John is a best-selling author, and teaches at UC San Diego. He is a frequent writer and contributor for Inc., Entrepreneur, The Huffington Post, Search Engine Land, and more. As an in-demand public speaker, Lincoln is consistently named one of the top influencers in the digital marketing industry. Lincoln holds a MBA Finance from Alliant International University, and a BA Literature from UC Santa Cruz.

About Chris Sheridan

Head of Strategic Partner Sales and Channel Sales at San Francisco-based Weebly, one of the largest website builders in the world with over 20 million in 11 languages, and 100 million visitors each month. In his role, Chris manages business development, numerous conferences, along with interviews and guest speaking. Prior to Weebly, Chris worked in business development at eNom.com, and VeriSign. He earned a BA Communication from George Mason University.

About Heather Hawes

Executive Director of the Small Business Center of Excellence (SBCoE), Heather Hawes is a founding partner of Modern Marketing Partners, and IDeas BIG (brand identity group). Heather has experience across many industries and categories, and all marketing disciplines. She is a by-line contributor to the SBCoE blog, earned a Bachelor of Science from the University of Iowa, and is an MBA candidate of Northern Illinois University.