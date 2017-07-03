Dental365 Opens Additional Suffolk County Location in Centereach

Dental365 at 1946 Middle Country Rd. in Centereach. I am excited to open our third location in Suffolk County. We look forward to serving the neighborhood with compassionate and convenient dentistry in a beautiful environment.

Centereach residents have a new dental office in the neighborhood. Dental365 was established with the patient’s comfort and convenience in mind. Located at 1946 Middle Country Road in the same shopping center as Starbucks, Dental365 gives patients high-quality, affordable routine and walk-in emergency dental care. Dental365 is also open evenings and weekends so that visits to the dentist fit into their patients’ busy schedules. The company also gladly works with most insurance plans.

As all other Dental365 locations, this brand new office provides a storefront walk-in experience with state-of-the-art equipment and the latest technology with patient comfort being at the center of the office design. Each exam room is complete with a smart television for the patient including Netflix and Pandora along with many other patient amenities including hot towels. With many locations throughout the New York metropolitan area, patients are able to visit Ronkonkoma, West Islip, or any Dental365 office seamlessly.

Dr. Scott Asnis, founder and CEO of Dental365, started the practice as one of the country’s first high-quality, affordable dental offices offering routine and walk-in emergency dental care seven days a week. In addition to providing general and emergency dental services, Dental365 specialists are available to provide excellent care to our patients’ unique dental needs.

Dr. Asnis comments on the opening of Dental365 in Centereach: “I am excited to open our third location in Suffolk County. We look forward to serving the neighborhood with compassionate, affordable, and convenient dentistry in a beautiful environment. I invite the community to come take a tour of our new beautiful office and say hello.”

Dental365’s goal is to service the communities they are in with the latest technology in oral healthcare and wellness. As an added convenience, their brand new, inviting offices focus on all areas of dentistry, so patients never have to go elsewhere for dental treatment. Dental365 accepts walk-ins with little or no waiting time for adults and children and offers everything from emergency extractions to routine exams, including cosmetic restorations and implants, periodontal procedures and Invisalign all in a state-of-the-art, beautiful environment where your comfort is a top priority. For more information about Dental365 or to schedule an appointment call 631-676-2500 or visit GoDental365.com.