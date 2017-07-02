Solomon Corporation announced the formation of a strategic alliance with Kansas Electric Cooperatives in Topeka, Kansas. After having relationships with cooperatives in Kansas for decades, an alliance between the organizations came together rather quickly as both sides recognized the value of this opportunity.

Under terms of the agreement, Solomon will acquire the assets and employees of the KEC Apparatus and Testing Division from Kansas Electric Cooperatives in Osage City, Kansas. The division offers sale and repair of regulators, reclosers and breaker products, as well as in-field and in-house dissolved gas analysis sampling.

"The electric cooperatives in Kansas look forward to working more closely with Solomon Corporation to bring benefit to customers of both companies," said Bruce Graham, CEO of Kansas Electric Cooperatives. "The fact that the two companies are both Kansas based and jobs will stay in Osage County was also important."

The new acquisition will add capacity, inventory and qualified personnel. Solomon Corp is excited about that additional resources this acquisition brings the organization. It became very clear early on in the process that the two organizations share a similar culture and passion for their customers and employees.

KEC will continue to operate under that name and Solomon Corp will work to retain all current KEC customers utilizing pricing, service and quality standards to which they are accustomed. Most importantly, the company adds highly skilled technicians who have helped build and maintain the business. “It is very difficult to find the level of talent that is present at the KEC facility elsewhere in the market,” said Mitch Sweigart, Business Development Manager for Solomon Corp. “Adding these people to the Solomon team will be an incredible benefit to our customers.”

“Solomon Corporation is proud to be affiliated with KEC in such a significant way. The partnership will allow us to serve KEC members with a higher level of service, quality and value,” said Tom Hemmer, CEO of Solomon Corporation.

Solomon Corporation is based in Solomon, Kansas and also operates manufacturing facilities in Decatur, Tennessee, Grand Junction, Colorado, Georgetown, Texas, and Prairie du Chien, Wisconsin. It specializes in repair, remanufacture and disposal of transformers and other electrical equipment for utilities and industry nationwide.